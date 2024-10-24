Central Kentucky crash leaves 19-year-old man dead

A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in Bourbon County, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened on Winchester Road near KY 627 and KY 57. Michael Sigaran, of Bourbon County, died in the crash.

It’s unknown when the wreck happened. Sigaran was declared dead at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital Saturday at 12:06 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Sigaran was born in Fairfax, Virginia, according to his obituary. A GoFundMe account raised $1,795 for funeral expenses towards Sigaran’s family.