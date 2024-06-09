Central KY police investigate two shootings that left one man dead, authorities say

The Danville Police Department is investigating two separate overnight shootings that left one person dead on Sunday morning.

Authorities said the first call came in at 2:51 a.m. when dispatch received a hangup call at a private club at the 700 block of Dillehay Street. When officers arrived, they found gunshots had been fired, but there was no victim located.

Thirty minutes later, units responded to a residence on Mason Avenue where a 37-year-old man had a single-gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to police.

He was taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

Police did not identify the victim, but they determined he was the victim shot while in his car at in the parking lot on Dillehay Street. The shooting remains under investigation.

At 3:47 a.m. Danville police responded to the 300 block of North Fifth Street for a shots fired call. Police arrived and located a pickup truck that crashed into the yard of a residence.

In the driver’s seat was a 43-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Boyle County EMS and Danville City Fire offered immediate assistance to the victim who was transported to Ephraim McDowell.

The victim died around 5:30 a.m. The identity is being withheld pending family notifications.

A preliminary police investigation determined the victim was traveling on North Fifth Street when he encountered a volley of gunfire from suspect(s) standing on the west side of the street. The man attempted to flee in reverse before crashing.

Anyone with information on either incident is encouraged to contact the Danville 911 Center’s non-emergency number at 859-238-1220 and ask to speak with the on-duty supervisor. Anonymous tips can be texted to (859) 516-5566.

Detective Paul Megilligan is leading the investigation and can be reached directly at (859) 238-1224, ext. 2652.