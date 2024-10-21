Central Park Five sue Trump for defamation over debate claims

Kayla Epstein - BBC News
·3 min read
Donald Trump at the 10 September presidential debate.
Donald Trump at the 10 September presidential debate. [Getty Images]

Five men wrongly convicted of attacking a jogger in Central Park decades ago have sued Donald Trump, accusing him of making “false and defamatory” statements during a recent presidential debate.

The lawsuit claims Trump defamed the men during the debate in September when he said they confessed and pleaded guilty to crimes they were falsely accused of.

The plaintiffs, known as the Central Park Five - Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron Brown, and Korey Wise - were teenagers who pleaded not guilty to rape and assault in the 1989 case. They were wrongfully convicted, but exonerated in 2002 after serving years in prison.

The lawsuit, which was filed Monday, cites several statements Trump made after opponent Kamala Harris attacked him for buying ads that called for the death penalty at a time when the public was consumed by the case.

“They admitted - they said, they pled guilty,” Trump said, after Vice-President Harris criticised him for his past statements about the case. “And I said, well, if they pled guilty, they badly hurt a person, killed a person ultimately.”

The lawsuit alleges that Trump made the comments “negligently” and “with reckless disregard for their falsity".

The men accuse Trump of omitting “key facts", which rendered "his statements false”.

The men have said their confessions to police were coerced. The victim in the case survived the attack.

The lawsuit notes that Manhattan prosecutors later acknowledged flaws in their case, that they were exonerated in 2002, and that DNA evidence and a confession ultimately pointed to the true perpetrator.

The men's attorney, Shanin Specter, said in a statement Monday that the men “seek to correct the record and clear their names once again”.

Steven Chueng, a Trump spokesperson, responded in a statement shared with the BBC, saying the lawsuit is "just another frivolous, Election Interference lawsuit, filed by desperate left-wing activists to distract the American people".

The Central Park Five case consumed New York City for years, exposing deep fault lines around race, crime, and inequality in the criminal justice system. The men's exoneration raised questions about policing and the work of prosecutors at the time.

The men, who are black and Latino, are now collectively known as the “Exonerated Five”. In 2014, they settled a lawsuit with New York City for $41m.

In 1989, as the case gripped the city’s headlines, Trump infamously took out a full-page advertisement in the New York Times and other regional newspapers calling to “bring back the death penalty.”

Though the ad did not specifically mention the Central Park Five, it ran while the city faced intense debate ignited by the crime.

“I want to hate these muggers and murderers. They should be forced to suffer, and, when they kill, they should be executed for their crimes,” the advertisement stated.

Harris cited the ad during the debate, when she alleged that "this is the same individual (Trump) who took out a full-page ad in The New York Times calling for the execution of five young Black and Latino boys who were innocent, the Central Park Five.”

That is when Trump made the series of false statements, the lawsuit says.

Salaam, one of the Central Park Five who is a currently a member of the New York City Council, attended the September presidential debate.

The court documents and a video provided by the plaintiffs show an exchange he had with Trump after the event.

“President Trump, I’m Yusef Salaam, one of the Exonerated Five. How are you doing?” he said, according to the lawsuit.

The former president allegedly responded “Ah, you’re on my side then.”

Mr Salaam replied, “No, no, no, I’m not on your side.”

“Defendant Trump proceeded to wave his hand at Plaintiff Salaam, smile and walk away,” the lawsuit states.

Latest Stories

  • I'd be better off in prison, says man let out early

    Luke Davies says a lack of support when leaving prison early left him sleeping on the streets.

  • Central Park Five sue Donald Trump for defamation

    Donald Trump is being sued by the “Central Park Five” over his recent comments about the notorious New York 1989 rape case.

  • Central Park Five sues Donald Trump for 'defamatory' remarks made at presidential debate

    The men formerly known as the Central Park Five before they were exonerated on Monday filed a defamation lawsuit against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

  • Venezuela arrests former oil minister Tellechea

    CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuelan authorities have arrested former industry and oil minister Pedro Tellechea, Attorney General Tarek Saab said on Monday, the latest high-profile detention connected to management of Venezuela's sanctioned oil industry. In a statement on Instagram, Saab said Tellechea had been arrested in the early hours of Sunday for alleged "grave crimes against the highest interests of the nation." Tellechea, 48, was detained with his closest collaborators, the statement said, without naming them, adding that Tellechea handed over part of state oil firm PDVSA to a company controlled by U.S. intelligence services.

  • Tim Walz Tells ‘The View’ 1 Nice Thing About Trump — And It’s Hilarious

    The vice presidential nominee also offered some donut-buying advice for his Republican counterpart, Sen. JD Vance.

  • 'Dude, You Were President': Obama Flings Trump's Line Of Attack Right Back At Him

    Barack Obama accused his successor of giving one answer for every issue: "blame the immigrants."

  • ‘60 Minutes’ Issues Searing Statement Refuting ‘False’ Trump

    In addition to its regularly scheduled programming, 60 Minutes on Sunday provided a little something extra: a note to viewers.The famed CBS newsmagazine released a statement unequivocally refuting Donald Trump’s claims that it selectively edited its Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to make her appear more favorable.“That is false,” the show said.Read more at The Daily Beast.

  • Trump’s ‘Schlonged’ Comment Nearly Broke ‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost

    With little more than two weeks left in the presidential election campaign, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost is thoroughly baffled by Donald Trump’s closing message. Particularly, the “Weekend Update” co-anchor didn’t understand why Trump would say that former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual assault by over 80 women and sentenced to prison, had gotten “schlonged.”“So in that story, he thinks Harvey Weinstein’s the one who got schlonged?” Jost asked after burying his hea

  • Arnold Palmer Was ‘Appalled’ by ‘Crude’ Trump, Who Praised the Late Golfer’s Genitals

    The late golf icon Arnold Palmer was “appalled” by former president Donald Trump, who weirdly started boasting about Palmer’s genitals at a campaign rally Saturday, and “couldn’t believe the crudeness” of the Republican nominee for president, according to his family.A senior advisor for Trump’s campaign told reporters before his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, that the event would kick off his “closing argument” to voters as the election nears.Instead, Trump opened his remarks by talking about L

  • Trump Defends Right to Make Threats Against FEMA Workers

    Donald Trump kicked off his day-long tour in North Carolina by surveying the damage caused by Hurricane Helene and railing against federal emergency responders.“I think you have to let people know how they’re doing,” the former president told reporters outside Asheville on Monday when asked about the threats against FEMA workers.“If they were doing a great job, I think we should say that too because I think they should be rewarded … If they’re doing a poor job, we’re supposed to not say it?”Read

  • ‘Central Park Five’ members sue Trump for defamation after his debate comments on 1989 case

    Members of the “Central Park Five” sued former President Donald Trump on Monday over “false and defamatory” statements they allege he made about their 1989 case during a presidential debate last month.

  • Hezbollah hides millions in cash, gold under Beirut hospital, says Israel

    Hezbollah has stashed hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and gold in a bunker built under a hospital in Beirut, Israel's military said on Monday, adding it will not strike the facility as it keeps up attacks against the group's financial assets. Fadi Alameh, a Lebanese lawmaker with the Shi'ite Amal Movement party and the director of the hospital in question, Al-Sahel, told Reuters that Israel was making false and slanderous claims and called on the Lebanese Army to visit and show it only had operating rooms, patients and a morgue. Israel's military said it was not going to strike the facility.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Hits Back After Trump Called Him a ‘Sick Puppy’ on Fox News

    MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Monday addressed Donald Trump calling him a “sick puppy” in a Fox News interview over the weekend.The former president made the slight against the Morning Joe star after Scarborough railed against Trump’s rhetoric on Real Time With Bill Maher last week, claiming that Trump’s “people have said they’re going to arrest my producers.” In an interview with Fox’s MediaBuzz Sunday, Trump claimed that “nobody said that,” adding: “Look, Joe’s a sick puppy.”Scarborough mentio

  • Michael Cohen Sounds The Alarm On Concerning Changes In Trump's Behavior

    The former personal attorney to Trump says he sees some alarming signs in the ex-president.

  • Ex-GOP Lawmaker Reveals The 8-Word Message He Had For Kamala Harris When They Met

    Former Rep. Denver Riggleman said he had wondered, "What can I say that just gets our point across?"

  • Victim of Walmart workplace death was 19, Halifax police say

    Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a 19-year-old woman while she was working at a Walmart in the city's west end. Police said they were called to the store Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. local time and found the woman dead. Investigators are now trying to determine how the employee died and working closely with the provincial Labour Department and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner, police said in a news release Monday.Police have not said whether they believe the circu

  • I Asked Rural Americans To Anonymously Share Who They're Voting For In November And Why — Here's What They Revealed

    "I am from rural Appalachia. As you can imagine, 99% of the people I know are very much Trump supporters...however, I am supporting Kamala Harris."

  • ’60 Minutes’ Responds To Donald Trump, Says He’s Making A “False” Claim That Its Kamala Harris Interview Was Deceitfully Edited

    After Donald Trump’s continued attacks, 60 Minutes issued a statement Sunday in which it pushed back on the former president’s claim that its interview with Kamala Harris was deceitfully edited. Trump has continuously blasted the show and CBS, even calling for the network’s broadcast license to be revoked. In a Face the Nation promo for …

  • Trump kicks off a Pennsylvania rally by talking about Arnold Palmer's genitalia

    LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign suggested he would begin previewing his closing argument Saturday night with Election Day barely two weeks away. But the former president kicked off his rally with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late, legendary golfer's genitalia.

  • Trump Has a ‘More Extreme’ Path to Take Power Even if He Loses Election, MSNBC Analyst Says: ‘Very Different This Time’

    Politico journalist Kyle Cheney outlined how the Republican nominee may try to "subvert" the election on "Morning Joe" The post Trump Has a ‘More Extreme’ Path to Take Power Even if He Loses Election, MSNBC Analyst Says: ‘Very Different This Time’ appeared first on TheWrap.