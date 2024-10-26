Central Saskatoon house fire forces residents, neighbours to flee

Flames are visible at a large house fire at 408 24th St. W., in central Saskatoon, on Friday. The Saskatoon Fire Department says no one was injured and it is still investigating the cause of the fire. (ShaneC06/X - image credit)

A large house fire forced several people from their homes in central Saskatoon Friday evening, but the city's fire department says no one was injured.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received multiple reports of a house and garage fire at 408 24th St. W. around 5:40 p.m. Friday, the department said in a news release later that evening.

A large three-storey house, garage and storage sheds had caught fire, and fire rescue crews say they began an "aggressive exterior attack." They called for another fire engine and ladder shortly after 6 p.m., and the department said the fire was under control by 8:30 p.m.

A picture of the fire shared on social media shows a large, modern-looking home with flames on top of the roof sending a plume of black smoke into the sky. The home appeared to have multiple balconies and a separate basement entrance.

Daelyn Stewart says she and her friend Allisa Wiebe were sitting in the living room of the home next door when she saw flames.

"And all of a sudden the flames got bigger, and I just turned to my friend and I'm like, 'Call 911,' so we're searching for our phones, and the fire next door just kept getting bigger and bigger," she told CBC at the scene.

She says they felt panic and were out of the house in less than two minutes.

"It was out of control super fast. So I grabbed the kids and we were out the door," said Stewart.

Citizens look on as the Saskatoon Fire Department works to extinguish a blaze at 408 24th St. W. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

Citizens look on as the fire department works to extinguish the blaze Friday evening. (Dayne Patterson/CBC)

"By the time we actually got through to 911, it had already spread to the roof," added Wiebe, who said she also heard a loud bang at one point. Their dog followed them out of the house, but they had to run back in to retrieve a cat and later some baby formula, she said.

The two women said they believe there was a family renting the basement of the house that caught fire, and that the tenants and the owner of the home, as well as their pets, all made it out safely. The fire department arrived at the scene quickly after they called, they said.

A CBC reporter at the scene around 6:30 p.m. saw fire crews dousing the home's charred roof with water from a ladder as several residents watched from across the street, as smoke continued to billow from the home. Fire crews were on the doorstep of a neighbouring home as well.

The fire department says it is still investigating the cause of the fire. CBC News has reached out to the department for more information about the extent of the damage and impact on residents of the home and neighbouring houses.

Saskatoon Fire Department crews, pictured here outside a neighbouring house around 6:30 p.m., say a fire at 408 24th St. W. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, was under control by 8:30 p.m.

Fire department crews, pictured here outside a neighbouring house around 6:30 p.m., say the fire was under control by 8:30 p.m. (Dayne Patterson/CBC)