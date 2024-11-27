Centre aims to bridge green heating skills gaps

The new centre features equipment to train people in low carbon energy solutions [Lakes College]

A new training centre is aiming to bridge the skills gap in low carbon heating measures.

Lakes College in Workington, Cumbria, spent £200,000 in government funding to set up new courses and facilities for training in air and ground source heat pumps, solar thermal and low carbon heating.

The college said the Heat Pump Association expected 33,700 heat pump installers to be needed in the UK to support the transition to clean heating systems, with about 7,100 new installers qualified.

Chris Nattress, principal, said: "Net Zero is a matter of great importance and the UK and Cumbria have ambitious green targets to hit to protect our planet for future generations."

The government has committed to upgrade hundreds of thousands of homes as part of its Warm Home Plan.

The college's green energy and skills centre also features equipment for people to gain skills to work with solar energy, battery storage and electric vehicle charging.

Applications for Level 3 courses are open and shorter professional courses will also be on offer in the new year, the college said.

