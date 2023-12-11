Centre for Black students at Mount Allison University targeted by hate speech

SACKVILLE, N.B. — An official at Mount Allison University, in New Brunswick, says a resource centre for Black students was the target last week of hate speech and vandalism.

Anne Comfort, the university's vice-president of student affairs, issued a statement on Instagram saying there was an incident Thursday at the Black Resource and Information Centre, but she did not say what happened.

Comfort's statement says the university in Sackville, N.B., is working with the RCMP to investigate.

She says the university has a zero-tolerance policy toward acts of hate speech, discrimination or harassment.

Her statement says it wasn't the first time this sort of thing has happened at the school.

Comfort says those caught violating the school's anti-racism policy will face disciplinary action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press