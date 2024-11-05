Century-Old Building on Knoxville Campus Destroyed by Fire

A century-old building was destroyed on Monday evening, November 4, after a fire broke out on the Knoxville College campus.

Footage from the Knoxville Fire Department shows a section of Elnathan Hall being torn down with an excavator.

The department reported “heavy fire” and released images of crews working to extinguish the blaze.

The historically black college’s campus has been vacant of students and faculty for several years, Knox News reported. Credit: Knoxville Fire Department via Storyful

