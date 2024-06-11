New Century project cuts CO2 emissions, churns out thousands of plant-based butter spreads

Yahoo Finance Video

Apple's (AAPL) Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off this week, spanning from Monday, June 10 to Friday, June 14. The iPhone maker is expected to showcase its next generation of AI-integrated products. Apple CEO Tim Cook's keynote address is scheduled to begin at 1 P.M. ET. TECHnalysis Research President & Chief Analyst Bob O'Donnell joins Yahoo Finance's Morning Brief to underline the drivers Apple's AI products and services will have on the tech stock. "And when Apple does it, a much larger audience sees what this is, starts to understand and comprehend what it is, and therefore it becomes a big thing. Even though they are later to the game," O'Donnell says. "And then the question... [is] services: How do they start to monetize some of these features and add to that huge services pie that's been the biggest and most profitable part of the business for a long time?" For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief. This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.