CEO of Tyler Perry studio killed in crash
CEO of Tyler Perry studio killed in crash
CEO of Tyler Perry studio killed in crash
VANCOUVER — Pop megastar Taylor Swift said there was a reason she chose Vancouver and Canada as the final stop of her 149-show Eras Tour, a sequin-sparkled cultural juggernaut that has spanned five continents.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have shared their Christmas card for this year and it has a sentimental meaning
King Charles had a very special gift for Kate Middleton ahead of Christmas this year. See special gesture.
The 31-year-old shared a selfie of herself at an art museum
Taylor and Travis have been linked for a little more than a year now.
The Prince and Princess of Wales' only daughter, Princess Charlotte, has been compared to her late grandmother Princess Diana in an 'iconic' moment caught on camera at the Together at Christmas carol concert
One Montecito neighbor is speaking out against the wealthy California enclave’s royal residents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “I personally don’t think that Meghan is an asset to our community,” said Richard Mineards, one of their close neighbors. “She doesn’t really go out or get involved with the community.” Mineards had a slightly different take on Prince Harry.
When BC Place emailed Shari McIntosh and offered her the opportunity to buy a box for Sunday's Taylor Swift concert in Vancouver — for $50,000 — her first reaction was to assume she'd have to let it go."I said to my husband, 'I need $50,000,' and he's like, 'No, it's not gonna happen,'" McIntosh recalled.The Whitehorse woman had tried months earlier for some standing-room-only tickets for her sister, daughter and herself, and was only able to get on a waiting list for a box. The offer came on a
A spokesperson for Dumont, who starred in Christopher Nolan's 2023 blockbuster as Jackie Oppenheimer, confirmed their identity to TMZ.
The Church Lady questioned Trump's former attorney general pick about his "sexual picadillos" in the show's cold open.
The exes, who share three kids, also spent Thanksgiving together as a family last month
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ star Gregory Peck had five kids: Jonathan, Stephen, Carey, Anthony and Cecilia
Prince William's cousin attended the 'Together at Christmas' carol service with her husband Edoardo and stepson Wolfie
The Oscar-winning Hollywood legends owned the terraced Fifth Avenue penthouse since the early 1980s.
The Barefoot Contessa and Stewart disagree on the reason for the end of their friendship
Keira Knightley admitted in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times that she told “Love Actually” director Richard Curtis while filming the infamous cue card scene with Andrew Lincoln that it was all “quite creepy.” Knightley was 17 years old when she was filming the Christmas romance. Both “Love Actually” and “Pirates of the …
"Because right now, they're at the magic age where they believe," the actor said
Other celebrities attending the weekend-long fan event in Pennsylvania include Josh Gad, Bryce Dallas Howard, Joe Manganiello and Danny Glover
"Most of his charity, no one ever sees or hears about," Winfrey said of longtime friend Perry
Jerry O’Connell is anything but checked out of The Talk in the final days of the CBS daytime talk show. The Scream alum took to social media to deny a report that stated the co-hosts had given up in their last days of broadcasting following their cancellation. “What the heck [The Sun], you’re acting like …