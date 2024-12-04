UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot outside Manhattan hotel

The head of US insurance company UnitedHealthcare has been gunned down in New York City.

Chief executive Brian Thompson was fatally shot in the chest just before 07:00 EST (midday GMT) on Wednesday outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, where he had been scheduled to speak at an investor conference later in the day.

The 50-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

A suspect fled the scene and remains at large, the New York Police Department said.

[Reuters]

Thompson appeared to be targeted in the attack, with the suspect waiting for him outside wearing a ski mask and cream jacket, police said.

Investigators said they have video footage of the shooting, but they did not know the suspect's motive. Nothing was taken from the victim, they added.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said police had briefed her on the "horrific and targeted" shooting.

"I directed the State Police to provide NYPD with any necessary assistance with the investigation to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers," she said in a statement.

"Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Mr Thompson and we are committed to ensuring the perpetrator is brought to justice."

UnitedHealthcare's parent company, UnitedHealth Group, said in a statement it was "deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague".

"Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him," the group said.

"We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time."

Thompson was named chief executive of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021. He earned $10.2m (£8m) in the role last year.

He started at the health insurance provider in 2004, and has held multiple leadership roles, including CEO of the company’s government programmes division.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest private insurer in the US.

UnitedHealth Group quickly cancelled its investor conference after the shooting, according to US media.

"We're dealing with a very serious medical situation," UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty said at the event.

The BBC has contacted UnitedHealthcare for comment.

In a statement, a Hilton Hotel spokesperson said the company was "deeply saddened by this morning's events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy".