Ceremonies across Asia mark 20 years since catastrophic tsunami

A woman places portraits of her relatives at the Ban Nam Khem Tsunami Memorial Park in southern Thai province of Phang Nga on December 26, 2024.

Tearful mourners prayed Thursday as ceremonies began across Asia to remember the 220,000 people who died two decades ago when a tsunami hit coastlines around the Indian Ocean, in one of the world's worst natural disasters.

On December 26, 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake off Indonesia's western tip generated a series of massive waves that pummelled the coastline of 14 countries from Indonesia to Somalia.

In Indonesia's Aceh Province where more than 100,000 people were killed, a siren rang out at the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque to kick off a series of memorials around the region including in Sri Lanka, India and Thailand, which the tsunami hit hours later.

"I thought it was doomsday," said Hasnawati, a 54-year-old teacher who goes by one name, at the Indonesian mosque which was damaged by the tsunami.

The seabed being ripped open pushed waves at double the speed of a bullet train, crossing the Indian Ocean within hours.



