Ceremonies honour sacrifice made by armed forces

Communities are set to fall silent at gatherings across the Isle of Man to honour those who made "the ultimate sacrifice".

A two minute silence will be held at 11:00 GMT and wreaths and poppies will be laid in commemorations at church services and at war memorials.

A National Service of Remembrance, set to include a wreath laying ceremony at the National War Memorial, will also be held at 15:00 at the Royal Chapel in St John's.

Diane Kelsey MLC said Remembrance Sunday was a "time to think about those who aren’t here and the sacrifices they made", and members of the armed forces still in conflict zones today.

Kelsey, who is the armed forces champion, said the events were "almost a thanksgiving for those people who gave their lives because if they hadn’t stepped up, and in some cases didn’t come home, we wouldn’t be what we are as a nation today".

Reflection

Church services are set to take place in Peel, Kirk Michael, Ramsey, Bride, Port Erin, Castletown, Onchan and the island's capital Douglas, with hundreds of people attending each year.

Kelsey said she believed the annual commemorations were "so well supported" because of the continued work of the Royal British Legion.

The charity had "really energised communities" across the island with their local branches to "make sure remembrance is always in our consciousness, and even more so this time of year".

A retired Royal Air Force Officer, Kelsey said it was a "time to reflect" and consider "what people have gone through to go to war", including those who "gave their todays, so we can have our tomorrows".

People on the island were always "really proud of remembering and taking that time to pay our respects", she added.

Commemorations are also set to continue across the island on Armistice Day on Monday.

