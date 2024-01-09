CES 2024 kicks off with transparent TVs, AI fridges & more - Tech & Science Daily podcast

Artificial intelligence (AI) and car tech are predicted to be the key topics at the world's largest consumer electronics show. (Martyn Landi/PA Wire)

We’ve got all the big announcements from the annual CES technology convention as it officially gets underway in Las Vegas.

One of the biggest themes for this year is the integration of artificial intelligence into gadgets inside and outside the home.

Some of the big announcements already are; AI powered cars, fridges and mirrors.

In other CES news, everyone is talking about transparent TVs, as both LG and Samsung, respectively, claim to have created ‘the world’s first’.

It means you can literally see through the high-resolution panels so there’s no large black space in your living room.

Tech experts and analysts predict that transparent TVs are set to become the ‘next battleground in the quest for differentiation’.

Both United Airlines and Alaska Airlines say they have found loose parts on Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, after an incident where a window was blown out of a plane mid-flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration in the US grounded all models of the aircraft following the emergency on a flight from Portland.

It comes as a missing iPhone from the plane was discovered believed to have survived a 16,000 foot drop.

Engineers behind Peregrine Mission One, which launched yesterday, say it has probably failed.

The rocket successfully blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Monday morning but, roughly seven hours into its journey, it was hit with a run of technical problems that have left the mission seemingly doomed.

Also in this episode:

Apple’s Vision Pro mixed reality headset gets a release date, ChatGPT company OpenAI ‘pleads to the British parliament’ to allow it to use copyrighted works for free, and scientists discover the brain region behind romantic love ‘activation’.

