CES 2025: HDMI 2.2 raises the bar with next-gen lip sync and greater bandwidth

The HDMI Forum has announced a new version of the standard most of us use to connect stuff to our TVs, dubbed HDMI 2.2

Here’s the difference it makes and why most of us — thankfully — won’t have to worry about it for a good while yet.

What is HDMI 2.2?

There are two crucial differences between what we have today, HDMI 2.1, and HDMI 2.2. The new standard will have much greater bandwidth and improved lip-sync thanks to LIP. That stands for Latency Indication Protocol.

If your main use for HDMI connections is for TV and movies, you don’t need to worry about HDMI 2.2 at all.

The new bandwidth ceiling is 96Gbps, equivalent to 12,000 megabytes transferred a second. This is double the 48Gbps of HDMI 2.1. But even with the lower cap today there’s more than enough room in the pipe for the 8K video streams from services like Netflix and Prime Video that we don’t even have yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

So why does this even matter? Gaming is the clearest use for these ultra-high bandwidth connectors.

Nvidia just announced the RTX 5090, a monster graphics card that just became the most desirable piece of tech in gaming. It already supports 4K resolutions at 480 frames per second, or 8K output at 120 frames per second and that’s because it has DisplayPort 2.1a. That already has way higher bandwidth than HDMI 2.1 — 80Gbps.

HDMI 2.2 raises the bar even higher.

If you’re an Xbox or PlayStation 5 gamer, playing at those sorts of frame rates may sound ridiculous. But it’s also worth noting another piece of tech Nvidia just announced, DLSS 4.

This clever piece of machine learning/AI lets graphics cards like the Nvidia RTX 5090 generate up to four frames of graphical information for each one rendered in the traditional way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nvidia claims DLSS4 can see an up to 8x increase in frame rates. That means to get to 8K at 480 frames per second, you may only actually need the power to hit 8K resolution at 60 frames per second.

AI gaming tech makes super-high frame rates that once seemed the stuff of fantasy achievable. Well, for those who have a small fortune to spend on graphics cards.

HDMI 2.2 LIS: next-gen lip sync

And LIS? This may actually be of more interest to us mere mortals who don’t play competitive shooters online where super-high frame rates matter. Latency Indication Protocol should — with any luck — let those who use audio receivers and speaker systems or soundbars wave goodbye to lip sync issues for good.

While we haven’t seen quite how this works, it suggests the devices in a home cinema chain will be able to tell how much latency has been introduced, and compensate accordingly. The bad news is all the pieces of your setup will likely need to support HDMI 2.2 for this to work properly.

ADVERTISEMENT

HDMI 2.2 comes with a new cable standard too, Ultra96. You may have heard years ago that all HDMI cables are the same. And while it’s true a gold connector won’t make your Lord of the Rings Blu-ray look any better, it is also true that lower-spec cables are incapable of transporting these super high-bandwidth streams. And the problem gets worse the longer a cable you need.

HDMI 2.2 is expected to start appearing in devices later this year. But with some of the year’s top TVs, like the OLED LG G5, already announced with HDMI 2.1 connectors, HDMI 2.2 won’t make any impact in your living room for quite some time. So you can keep your HDMI 2.2 knowledge in the back pocket for nerdy pub quizzes.