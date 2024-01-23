CFA ends strike after deal reached with CSU

The Canadian Press

REGINA — Thousands of Saskatchewan teachers were out Monday on another one-day strike with the aim of getting the province to negotiate on classroom sizes and supports for students with high needs. Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation president Samantha Becotte said the province is still refusing to negotiate on those issues. “We are giving this government every opportunity to return to the table and engage with us to find solutions,” Becotte said in a news release. “If they continue to flat-out re