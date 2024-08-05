CFD: Carthage house fire claims life of man
One person was killed in a house fire along Rosewood Street in Carthage, Sunday afternoon.
One person was killed in a house fire along Rosewood Street in Carthage, Sunday afternoon.
The post continues to fuel speculation about who will join the current vice president on the Democratic ticket The post Mark Kelly Appears to Exit Race for Kamala Harris’ VP, Then Deletes Tweet: ‘My Mission Is Serving Arizonans’ appeared first on TheWrap.
BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the shooting deaths of his three young sons at their Ohio home last year.
The ex-White House communications director slammed the former president for "posturing" with his Fox News debate talk.
Former President Trump called United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain a “stupid person” on Sunday, deepening a divide between his camp and the union while promising to revitalize the industry if reelected. Trump said in a Fox News interview with Maria Bartiromo first aired on “Sunday Morning Futures” that the auto industry will be…
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump picked a new fight Saturday with Georgia's Republican governor as he campaigned in the key swing state where he's looking to avenge his narrow 2020 loss — a defeat he continues to blame on GOP officials for not giving into his false theories of election fraud.
Grimes has three children with the Tesla mogul: sons X Æ A-Xii and Techno Mechanicus and daughter Y.
Trump is attempting to use Kamala Harris' biracial identity as a campaign weapon, and ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos isn't having it.
Victoria Beckham looked phenomenal in a plunging swimsuit as her husband David snapped a photograph of her during the Beckham's family holiday - and the fashion designer's toned biceps and arm muscles looked unreal
Vice President Harris’s campaign hit Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), who former President Trump picked to be his running mate last month, with a fiery Happy Birthday message online. “At 78 and 40, Donald Trump and his sidekick, the most unpopular VP pick in American history, are running on an agenda to drag our country backwards,…
CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Donald Trump says he is pulling out of a scheduled September debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on ABC and wants them to face off on Fox News, making it increasingly unlikely that the candidates will confront each other on stage before the November election.
Sarah Longwell, who launched the Republican Voters Against Trump initiative in 2020, said "people should be more offended" by Trump's egocentric reaction.
‘It’s not just Democrats... We’re hearing from Republicans saying: Maybe this is the final straw that’s going to break the MAGA base and wipe them out’
Nearly 1,000 protesters are involved in disorder after a protest in one of England's best-known resorts.
The Princess of Wales' summer plans with Prince William and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have reportedly been confirmed as she plans to travel to Balmoral with her royal family this summer.
Commentators struggled as they searched for delicate ways to address what just happened to Anthony Ammirati of France, while social media users let loose The post Olympic Pole Vaulter’s Crotch Smacks Into Bar, Costs Him Event | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The author donned two skimpy bikini styles for a holiday away from the city. See photos
An Illinois deputy sheriff who killed a woman in her own home is part of what law enforcement officials and experts call America’s legion of “wandering officers” who drift from police department to police department – sometimes even after having been fired, forced to resign or convicted of a crime.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff acknowledged Saturday that he had an extramarital affair years ago that contributed to the breakup of his first marriage. “During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions," Emhoff said in a statement, first reported by CNN. The affair was known to the team that vetted Vice President Kamala Harris before President Joe Biden picked her to be his running mate in 2020, according to a person familiar with the events who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive situation.
Cédric Grolet baked the cake, which was served to guests during her birthday dinner at Lapérouse on Aug. 3
The neighbor said the stones damaged the tires on her Mercedes.