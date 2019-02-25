CFL Commissioner talks CFL 2.0, Collective Bargaining Agreement at Sask. town hall

A sea of fans wearing green and white turned up to ask CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie questions on Sunday.

The commissioner was in Regina, Sask. for a planned town hall meeting with fans as part of a nationwide tour, where he is collecting their feedback to bring back to the league's board of governors.

Fans asked questions about the potential for a CFL video game, head shots, the future of a tenth CFL team on the east coast and CBA negotiations among others.

Ambrosie also touched on his vision for what he called "CFL 2.0," which would see the league expand on a global scale of sorts.

"Why should the Canadian Football League be small, when we can be big?" Ambrosie asked the crowd.

"Why shouldn't people around the world be as interested in three down football as they would be anything else?"

He said there are at least 40 football-playing nations around the world who consider the CFL to be a big deal.

He cited the success of other sports leagues, namely the NHL and the NBA, and their success in bolstering talent and revenues from national and international sources alike.

Roughrider fan Sheldon Jones said he agreed that it's important to expand internationally and he hoped to see more fans around the world enjoying the CFL.

League can walk and chew gum at the same time: commissioner

Prior to taking questions from fans, the commissioner addressed the league's ability to focus on both "CFL 2.0" and the Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations.

Ambrosie said the league is capable of walking and chewing gum at the same time.

"We've been doing all the prep that we need to do be ready for CBA discussions," Ambrosie said.

"To be fair to the players, they have a busy season and then you roll into the holidays and they needed January and February to get ready."

He said the league had talked to the players and knew they wouldn't be ready until late February in terms of discussing the CBA.

Ambrosie said there are other important issues that needed to be addressed, including the CBA, and the league couldn't sit and wait for the players to get ready for those negotiations.

He said starting the 2019 football season on time is something the league is shooting for.

Ryan Gianoli, a fan who turned up at Mosaic Stadium to hear Ambrosie speak, said there's always going to be a lot of issues and challenges the league will face.

He agreed with Ambrosie's sentiment that the league is capable of walking and chewing gum at the same time.

League plans to stay the course with video game

During the Q and A period, the first question the commissioner fielded was about the future of a CFL video game.

Ambrosie said at the league meetings in January, an e-sports expert addressed the sheer volume of e-sports players in Asia, which he said is greater than the entire population of North America.

He also noted the league currently has a game, called CFL Football Frenzy which is offered through the Google Play Store and the iTunes app store.

It's been downloaded more than 60,000 times according to Ambrosie and the league will be focusing on growing that success across the world stage.

Tyler Currie, who asked the commissioner about the game, said he was disappointed by Ambrosie's answer.

"I find myself playing Madden on a daily, if not weekly occurrence," Currie said. "If the CFL could have something like that I think it would be a big hit."

Ambrosie noted the league was in discussions about the possibility of expanding the CFL Frenzy game into Mexico in the near future.