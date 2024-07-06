Chace Crawford and Miles Teller Dance Shirtless with Cowboy Hats in New TikTok Video

The duo showed off their moves in a clip uploaded by Keleigh Teller on Friday

Miles Teller and Chace Crawford

Chace Crawford and Miles Teller are living their weekend to the fullest.

On Friday, July 5, Keleigh Teller shared a TikTok video of Miles, 37, and Crawford, 38, enjoying a night in. The 23-second clip featured the duo jamming to Queen's "You're My Best Friend" as Miles held his and Keleigh's pup Bugsy. Crawford grabbed a loaf of bread in one hand and held a pool stick in another.

They were notably both shirtless and wearing cowboy hats.

"Were back with this, Everyone welcome @Chace Crawford to tik tok 🤣❣️❣️❣️ 🧜‍♀️🧜‍♀️," Keleigh captioned the video.

In the comment section, fans thanked Keleigh, 31, for blessing them with the visual.

"I had this exact dream once," one social media user wrote. Another added, "Doing us all a service 👏🥵❤️."

One fan joked, "Gods work right here," as another chimed in with, "For FREE Keleigh??! 😩🥰."

Earlier Friday, Keleigh documented her Fourth of July festivities in another TikTok video, which included her, Miles, Crawford, Nina Dobrev and boyfriend Shaun White enjoying a boat ride, fireworks, and showing off their best dance moves.

Keleigh and Miles are no strangers to a good celebration. The couple, who married in Hawaii in 2019, marked their fourth wedding anniversary with a romantic getaway in Bora Bora in September.

Keleigh commemorated the moment with an Instagram carousel of moments she and the Top Gun; Maverick star have shared over the years, including snapshots of their vacation.

“Happy wedding anniversary, growing old and staying young forever,” she captioned the post.



