Chad Daybell Had 'Obsession' with Lori Vallow and 'Predicted' Wife Tammy Daybell Would Die Early: Prosecutors

Chad Daybell is facing the death penalty in the murders of Lori Vallow's two children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and his first wife Tammy Daybell

Rexburg Police Department ; Madison County Sheriff's Office/AP/Shutterstock Chad Daybell, left, and Lori Vallow

Chad Daybell had an "obsession" with Lori Vallow and made multiple predictions that his wife, Tammy Daybell, would die early, prosecutors claimed during opening statements on April 10 at his triple-murder trial in Boise, Idaho.

Chad is facing charges of first-degree murder in connection with the 2019 deaths of Lori Vallow's two children, 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and his first wife Tammy Daybell, 49. Four years ago, the bodies of Lori's missing children were found buried on Chad's property.



"Two dead children buried in this defendant's backyard," Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood said during opening statements. "The next month, his wife dead in their bed. 17 days later, this defendant marries Lori Vallow."

Chad, who was married to Tammy for nearly 30 years before her death, also faces insurance fraud and grand theft charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

At the beginning of the trial, which is being live streamed by presiding Judge Steven W. Boyce, Wood said Chad was a man motivated by sex, money and power, who sought to eliminate "obstacles" in pursuit of a life with Lori.

"More than anything else Chad's obsession with Lori was rooted in her adoration for him," Wood claimed. "He called her an exalted goddess."

John Roark/Post Register/Pool/AP Chad Daybell

The obstacles in the couple's way, according to Wood, were Lori's two children and Tammy. Tammy was found dead in her bed and although her manner of death was initially ruled as natural, it was later determined she died by asphyxiation, PEOPLE previously reported.

"You will hear from multiple witnesses that Chad predicted multiple times that Tammy would die an early death," Wood said during opening statements.



Chad's trial comes nearly one year after Lori was found guilty of murdering J.J. and Tylee and conspiring to murder Tammy. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in July 2023. Lori did not face the death penalty.

Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool Lori Vallow Daybell

Prosecutors suggested during Lori’s trial that Chad and Lori's life together revolved around a small doomsday cult that believed in preparing for the imminent end of the world and eliminating people whose spirits had turned "dark.”

"Tammy Daybell, a vivacious, happy mother, was another individual labeled as a dark spirit to be removed," Wood said at Chad's trial.

On June 9, 2020, the remains of J.J. and Tylee were found on a Rexburg, Idaho, property belonging to Chad. J.J. was wrapped in plastic and bound by duct tape; Tylee was dismembered and burned. The children were last seen in September 2019, and were never reported missing by the couple. Authorities began searching for the kids that fall after JJ's grandparents alerted police of their disappearance.

From left: Lori Vallow Dayebll, J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell and Chad Daybell

On Oct. 19, 2019, Chad reported the death of his wife Tammy, saying she had gone to bed with a cough and didn't wake up.

Lori and Chad then married in Hawaii on Nov. 5, 2019, roughly two weeks after the death of Tammy. Lori was arrested in Hawaii on February 20, 2020, after refusing the court order to turn over the children to police or child welfare officials. After the bodies of Lori's children were found on Chad's property in June 2020, he was arrested. The couple were then indicted on murder charges in May 2021.

Although Lori was sentenced last July, she still faces separate charges in Arizona related to the 2019 death of her ex-husband Charles Vallow and the shooting of her niece's then-husband Brandon Boudreaux. She has reportedly pleaded not guilty in those cases.



