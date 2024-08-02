Chad Doerman gets life in prison without parole in killings of his 3 sons
Chad Doerman gets life in prison without parole in killings of his 3 sons
Chad Doerman gets life in prison without parole in killings of his 3 sons
Misty Roberts, 42, was arrested five days after she stepped down as mayor of DeRidder, La.
WARNING: This story contains references to violence and suicide.Two people are dead and two were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a man opened fire on his neighbours following a dispute in Stratford, Ont., on Thursday night, police say.Police received multiple 911 calls for reports of gunshots in the area of Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West around 10:45 p.m. ET. Police who arrived on the scene found four people with gunshot wounds. Two of them died and the other two were taken b
“I’m literally a professional athlete and I look like I’m four months along," said Molly Carlson.
TORONTO — Ten people have been arrested and more than 100 charges were laid in connection with a wide-reaching SIM swap scam, Toronto police said Thursday.
Chad Doerman will serve three consecutive life sentences for the murder of his three sons in June 2023
Police responded to a home in Vera, Okla., on July 28 where they found a teenage girl allegedly tied to a tree and given a carpet square to sleep on, police allege
Brianna Smith and her fiancée were horrified when their garage floor was covered with baby spiders
Deeeeeep breaths. DEEP BREATHS.
A 26-year-old man is facing charges of second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body after the coroner's office confirmed that human remains found during a search in Kawartha Lakes this week were those of missing Markham woman Ying Zhang.In a news release Thursday, York Regional Police said East Gwillimbury man Changlin Yang is now facing upgraded charges. He was initially facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault.Yang briefly appeared at a virtual court heari
TV star and radio presenter Amanda Holden looked absolutely incredible as she posed for swimsuit photos on holiday - see Instagram snaps here
Video shown in court showed Corey Micciolo struggling as his father, Christopher Gregor, forced him to keep running on a speeding treadmill.
"He probably only ate around $50 worth of food and was stuck with a $146.98 check at the end."
Alaina Tripp never expected to see her dog Teddy again after he was stolen from her Ottawa apartment last fall.So when the white miniature poodle showed up, dirty but unhurt, in a police stop in Wyoming ten months later, it felt like a small miracle."I am so, so happy," said Tripp, 33. "I really never ever thought — and nobody ever thought, not the police, not my friends, family ... [that] I would ever, ever see this dog again."Tripp said she returned home last September to find someone had brok
More than 160 leaders directly impacted by incarceration and criminalization have sent a letter to Vice President Harris calling on her to create a campaign platform that addresses mass incarceration. The Hill received an exclusive look at the letter to the likely Democratic nominee, which calls on Harris to reject harmful language around the criminal justice system,…
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police on Mexico’s Caribbean coast said Friday they have found the bodies of four men, including a policeman, shot to death near a resort just south of Cancun.
A Halifax-area man has had a slew of charges against him stayed after a judge concluded he was the subject of an illegal strip search by Halifax Regional Police.Judge Alonzo Wright issued the stay in a ruling he delivered Wednesday in Halifax provincial court.Dante Warnell Cromwell, 26, was facing more than 20 charges, including assault, drug trafficking and various firearms offences, stemming from an April 16, 2023, incident that Wright described as a case of "extreme road rage."Cromwell was ac
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia completed their biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history on Thursday, with Moscow releasing journalist Evan Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, along with dissidents including Vladimir Kara-Murza, in a multinational deal that set two dozen people free.
A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly throwing his 10-year-old daughter out of his car in the night, court records show.
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the “tiny mindless minority” behind unrest that has plagued several cities after a horrific stabbing at a children’s dance class and vowed to put a stop to it as the 17-year-old suspect was named Thursday in part to counter misinformation blamed as one cause of the fiery clashes.
Victoria and David Beckham have been friends with Tom Cruise for many years – and he's picked up a few wellness habits from the couple