Chad Michael Murray's kids helped him prepare for The Merry Gentlemen

Chad Michael Murray's children helped him to prepare for his role in 'The Merry Gentlemen'.

The 43-year-old actor got himself in tip-top shape to star in the Netflix movie, and Chad has revealed how his kids helped him to prepare for the role.

The Hollywood star - who has a son and two daughters with his wife, actress Sarah Roemer - told 'Extra': "I try to make everything a game at the house and, you know, I involved the kids and the family as much as possible, so it ended up becoming, you know, a daily regimen and going into the garage and creating my little space, but my kids would train me.

"Like, they’d come in and my daughter, she’d sit up on the machine and she’d be like, ‘25 more, Daddy!’ And, you know, they count them out, so I’d go, ‘Hey, guys, what number am I on?’"

Chad also dances in the new rom-com and the actor admitted that it required "a lot of work" to prepare for his role.

He said: "It's not that I don't dance. It's just that I have never danced professionally. Like, weddings ... the shower ... around the kitchen when the kids are like, 'Stop, Dad. Stop. What are you doing?'

"I love it ... So, yeah, it was just one of those things, like, I didn’t want to let anybody down, so yeah, it was a lot of work."

Meanwhile, Chad previously admitted to being "a family guy".

The actor considers his family to be his number one priority in life, and he's made a concerted effort to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

He told E! News: "I'm a family guy. I want that core. I tend to keep everything quiet. I love my life. That's the part that I keep for myself."