Chad votes in triple elections after three years of military rule

A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in N'Djamena on December 29, 2024 during the local, provincial and legislative elections.

Voters in Chad are going to the polls on Sunday for legislative, provincial and local elections after three years of military rule. The elections are being boycotted by opposition candidates, who claim that last year's presidential election was fraudulent.

Chad goes to the polls Sunday for legislative, provincial and local elections that are presented by the government as the last stage of a political transition after three years of military rule, but are being boycotted by the opposition.

The boycott leaves the field open to candidates aligned with Marshal Mahamat Idriss Itno, who was brought to power by the military in 2021 and then legitimised in a presidential election last May that opposition candidates denounced as fraudulent.

"It is better to stay at home," said opposition figure Succes Masra in a long Facebook live on Saturday, denouncing a "system built on lies and electoral theft."

"The fabricated results are already in the computers," he said.

On Saturday evening, the opposition Democratic Party of the Chadian People (PDPT) claimed that more than a thousand ballots intended for the sub-prefecture of Bongor had disappeared, and called for "vigilance" to "thwart the fraud networks" set up by the ruling MPS party.

Polling stations will be open from 6 am to 6 pm (0500 to 1700 GMT) to welcome the approximately eight million registered voters, watched by a hundred foreign observers and representatives of different political parties.

