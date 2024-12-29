Chad votes in triple elections after three years of military rule

NEWS WIRES
·1 min read
A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in N'Djamena on December 29, 2024 during the local, provincial and legislative elections.

Voters in Chad are going to the polls on Sunday for legislative, provincial and local elections after three years of military rule. The elections are being boycotted by opposition candidates, who claim that last year's presidential election was fraudulent.

Chad goes to the polls Sunday for legislative, provincial and local elections that are presented by the government as the last stage of a political transition after three years of military rule, but are being boycotted by the opposition.

The boycott leaves the field open to candidates aligned with Marshal Mahamat Idriss Itno, who was brought to power by the military in 2021 and then legitimised in a presidential election last May that opposition candidates denounced as fraudulent.

"It is better to stay at home," said opposition figure Succes Masra in a long Facebook live on Saturday, denouncing a "system built on lies and electoral theft."

ADVERTISEMENT

"The fabricated results are already in the computers," he said.

On Saturday evening, the opposition Democratic Party of the Chadian People (PDPT) claimed that more than a thousand ballots intended for the sub-prefecture of Bongor had disappeared, and called for "vigilance" to "thwart the fraud networks" set up by the ruling MPS party.

Polling stations will be open from 6 am to 6 pm (0500 to 1700 GMT) to welcome the approximately eight million registered voters, watched by a hundred foreign observers and representatives of different political parties.

(AFP)


Read more on FRANCE 24 English

Read also:
France returns fighter jets from Chad, marking start of military withdrawal
France hands over first military base amid withdrawal from Chad

Latest Stories

  • 3 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford If Trump Imposes Tariffs in 2025

    One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.

  • Why Trump is targeting Panama, Greenland, Canada

    President-elect Trump has spent parts of the holiday season vowing to take over the Panama Canal, calling for the U.S. to buy Greenland from Denmark and suggesting Canada could become the 51st state. It all suggests Trump is focused on somehow expanding the U.S. on his watch, though it’s hard to tell how serious it all…

  • Trump Hints at His Next Legal Target in Truth Social Post

    President-elect Donald Trump has again hinted that he is far from done with legal battles after his $15 million settlement with ABC and its star anchor George Stephanopoulos. On his Truth Social platform, Trump reposted a photo of E. Jean Carroll with large letters that read: “Should a woman go to jail for falsely accusing a man of rape? Retruth if you want justice for Trump.” The comments are among a slew of posts and reposts from the incoming president in which he has suggested that he will tr

  • Musk calls some MAGA supporters ‘contemptible fools’ as visa row intensifies

    Tech billionaire Elon Musk labeled a section of President-elect Trump supporters as “contemptible fools” as the online debate around visas for highly skilled workers on the right intensifies. A Trump world civil war has been brewing this week as Musk, and his “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) partner Vivek Ramaswamy have found themselves on the…

  • Trump says Bill Gates asked to meet in apparent message to Musk

    In a message that appeared to be intended as a private communication to Elon Musk, President-elect Donald Trump said in a social media post Friday that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had asked to meet with him

  • Musk says ‘hateful unrepentant racists’ must be removed from Republican Party as visa feud deepens

    ‘They will absolutely be the downfall of the Republican Party if they are not removed,’ Tesla and SpaceX tycoon warns

  • Another MAGA Rep Calls on Congress to Release ‘Sexual Slush Fund’ Claims List

    Another MAGA representative has joined former Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in calling for the release of the “congressional sexual slush fund list” of lawmakers who have used taxpayer dollars to settle sexual harassment claims. “Congress has secretly paid out more than $17 million of your money to quietly settle charges of harassment (sexual and other forms) in congressional offices. Do you think we should release the names of the representatives? I do,” Kentucky Rep. Thomas M

  • Gerry Butts says Trudeau less likely to remain leader since Freeland quit

    OTTAWA — A former chief adviser and close friend to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday he doesn't think Trudeau will stay on to lead the Liberals in the next election.

  • LeBlanc and Joly offer little details about visit with Trump's team in Florida

    OTTAWA — Two senior members of the federal cabinet were in Florida Friday pushing Canada's new $1.3 billion border plan with members of Donald Trump's transition team, a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself appeared to finally push back at the president-elect over his social media posts about turning Canada into the 51st state.

  • Judge signals that contempt hearing for Rudy Giuliani over his assets might not go well for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge is signaling that Rudy Giuliani’s contempt hearing next Friday might not end so well for the former New York City mayor and onetime personal lawyer for President-elect Donald Trump as two Georgia election poll workers try to collect a $148 million defamation award they won against him.

  • Canadian lawmaker to start work on defeating Trudeau government in early January

    The House of Commons Public Accounts Committee will begin meetings on Jan. 7 to consider and vote on a motion of non-confidence in the Liberal government, committee Chair John Williamson said in a letter to panel members. The motion would have to ultimately pass in the House of Commons to defeat the government.

  • MAGA Figures Turn on Elon Musk for Not Hating Immigrants Enough

    We may be seeing some of the first major fissures forming in the Trump-Musk dalliance. Over the holiday week, Elon Musk entered into a heated online debate with notable Trump figure and culture warrior Laura Loomer over the president-elect's immigration policy, The Washington Post reports. The debacle saw Musk receive rare pushback from his far-right supporters for advocating laxer immigration policy to court skilled foreign workers, and culminated with Loomer, who has over 1.4 million followers

  • Syria's embassy in Lebanon suspends services as Lebanon hands over former Syrian army officers

    BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s embassy in Lebanon suspended consular services Saturday, a day after two relatives of deposed Syrian President Bashar Assad were arrested at the Beirut airport with allegedly forged passports.

  • North Korea launches 'toughest' U.S. strategy in key party meeting

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a key policy-setting meeting of the country's ruling party last week ahead of the new year, state media KCNA reported on Sunday. The meeting of party and government officials decided that North Korea would launch the "toughest" strategy to counteract the United States for its security and national interests, the report said, without elaborating. The alliance between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan has expanded to a "nuclear military bloc" and South Korea has become an "anti-communist outpost" for the U.S., the KCNA report added.

  • Voting Tech Company Suing Fox News Could Expose Murdoch Succession Drama

    Details of the Murdoch family succession feud may soon be unsealed if Smartmatic, a voting machine company that is suing Fox News, is successful in its bid to use the secret court documents as evidence. Smartmatic has asked the commissioner of Nevada’s probate court for access to certain documents pertaining to the secretive succession struggle, according to CNN. The company may want to use the contents of the sealed documents to strengthen its defamation case against Fox, a source told CNN. Doc

  • Republicans gain temporary control of Minnesota House after Democrat decides not to appeal ruling

    ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Republicans will start the year with at least a temporary majority in the Minnesota House after a Democrat decided not to appeal a judge's decision that he failed to establish residency in the suburban district he was elected to represent.

  • City of Port Moody disbands volunteer firefighters association after 111 years

    After over a century of service, the City of Port Moody says it will defund its local volunteer firefighters association. The city's 2025 provisional budget does not include funding for the Port Moody Volunteer Firefighters Association, which is managed by Port Moody Fire Rescue. Tyson Nicholas, who has been with the Port Moody Volunteer Firefighters Association for 21 years, said the group, which has been in place since the city was incorporated in 1913, learned it was being disbanded last week

  • Texas blocks Biden from disposing of border wall materials before Trump takes office

    The Biden administration has been blocked from getting rid of any border wall materials over the next 30 days, passing the materials on for President-elect Trump to use as he chooses, according to a press release from the Texas attorney general office. “We have successfully blocked the Biden Administration from disposing of any further border…

  • The Conservatives have a plan to bring down the Liberal government. Will it work?

    The Conservatives have shared their latest plan to bring down the Liberal government next month.A House of Commons committee will meet in the new year to vote on a motion of non-confidence in the government.If all goes according to the Conservatives' plan, MPs in the House of Commons could be voting on a motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government as early as Jan. 30.How would it work?Parliament is currently in its six-week winter break. Until its return in late Januar

  • Hamas – hemmed in and isolated – finds itself with few options for the day after the Gaza war

    The Palestinian militant group has engaged in talks with rival Fatah over a unity committee to govern Gaza. It reflects Hamas’ diminished prospects following more than a year of conflict.