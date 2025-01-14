Chagos deal ‘set to be signed this week’ ahead of Trump’s inauguration

The UK’s deal to hand over the Chagos Islands is set to be signed off this week ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration, Mauritius has claimed.

A source close to the Mauritian government told The Telegraph that both sides have reached a consensus on the pact following fresh talks in London.

However, a source on the UK side urged caution over assuming the deal is done, suggesting the Mauritians were getting ahead of themselves.

The deal is expected to be passed by a special council of ministers in Mauritius on Wednesday, with just days to spare before Mr Trump returns to the White House on Monday.

Sir Keir Starmer had been racing to get the agreement over the line before the inauguration to avoid a clash with the president-elect, who is said to be strongly opposed to the pact.

A source close to the Mauritian government said the UK and Mauritius had reached a consensus on finances and sovereignty, with a special council of ministers convening this week to approve the agreement.

“We intend to agree before January 20,” they said.

“The PM has decided to discuss it in the cabinet on Wednesday and all the ministers are on the same page, supporting prime minister [Navin] Ramgoolam on the agreement. The deal will be concluded this week.

‘Fair and equitable compensation’

“We understand Keir Starmer’s government is facing immense internal pressure, but we will have historic news this week for the people of both countries. It will be in the interests of both the nations.”

Just weeks after taking office, Labour agreed a deal with the previous Mauritian government to give away the strategically-placed archipelago in the Indian Ocean.

Under the pact, UK taxpayers would pay Mauritius a reported £9 billion over 99 years to lease back Diego Garcia, the site of a key UK-US airbase.

But the agreement quickly hit a major hurdle after a change of power in Mauritius, with Mr Ramgoolam demanding fresh negotiations.

Downing Street reportedly offered to pay a chunk of the money upfront to secure the deal in the run-up to Mr Trump’s inauguration, which is taking place next week.

Gavin Glover, the Mauritian attorney general, visited London for talks this week, and said on Monday that his team had not come out of the discussions “empty-handed”.

The Mauritian government was attempting to renegotiate three parts of the pact that its predecessor signed up to last October.

These include the length of the 99-year lease, a clause in the agreement that allows the UK “to exercise the sovereignty of Mauritius”, and “fair and equitable compensation” for the continued use of Diego Garcia, beyond the £90 million a year on offer.

It is understood that the Mauritians have agreed to the 99-year lease and the terms on sovereignty. However, it is unclear which concessions - if any - have been agreed on the financial side.

Mr Ramgoolam had reportedly demanded £800 million a year for as long as Britain wants to keep hold of the airbase, along with billions more in reparations.

The treaty to enforce the deal will still need to be ratified by the UK Parliament after Mr Trump returns to the White House, although Labour’s vast Commons majority should mean it passes comfortably.

The president-elect is said to be sceptical of the pact because of its perceived implications for US security. There are concerns it will benefit China, which is expanding its influence in the region and has a trade deal with Mauritius.

Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK and a friend of Mr Trump, has said the agreement will be met with “outright hostility” by the incoming president and his team.