‘Chain gang’ punishment scheme has failed by more than half, Labour says

A “chain gang” style scheme for offenders to clean up vandalised community spaces failed to hit its targets, Labour has claimed.

Official figures obtained by Labour show that the so-called community payback scheme failed to hit its target by more than half, with just 8,809 hours of work by offenders delivered in the 28 weeks of the pilot project out of a planned 20,000 hours.

The data also showed that 60 per cent of the work (5,358 hours) was accounted for by just one of the six pilot schemes – Greater Manchester.

The other five areas in the West Midlands, the East of England, Wales, the North East, and Yorkshire and The Humber accounted for less than eighteen hours per day of work between them, compared with Greater Manchester’s 27 hours per day of work.

Only 509 different offenders had been required to carry out work under the pilot scheme, a small fraction of the tens of thousands of offenders handed community sentences each year in England and Wales, according to the figures obtained by Labour.

National Service delivery

Emily Thornberry, the shadow attorney general, said: “If the Tories can’t even get a few thousand convicted offenders to complete the community service they’ve been ordered to do by the courts under a flagship scheme like this, why on earth would anyone trust them to deliver compulsory community service every year for hundreds of thousands of 18-year olds.

“For 14 years, we have seen this government making promises they cannot deliver, and producing headlines that never match up to reality. And following the most disastrous start to an election campaign in British political history, all they have left is more unfunded, desperate, undeliverable promises.

“And that is what this National Service announcement is – another desperate £2.5 billion unfunded commitment from a Tory Party which already crashed the economy, sending mortgages rocketing, and now they’re spoiling for more.”

The Government also revealed wide variations between different areas. The 193 offenders in Greater Manchester worked an average of almost 28 hours each under the scheme, around four days’ worth of community service, while the twenty-nine offenders in Yorkshire and The Humber worked an average of just over eight hours, barely more than one day of work each.