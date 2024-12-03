The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Announces Engagement to Model Marianne Fonseca: 'Hell Yea!!'

The other half of The Chainsmokers, Alex Pall, congratulated the couple of nearly two years on Instagram

Drew Taggart/Instagram Marianne Fonseca and Drew Taggart

One half of The Chainsmokers is officially off the market!

Andrew "Drew" Taggart announced his engagement to model Marianne Fonseca via a joint post on Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 3. "HELL YEA!! 💍," he captioned a slideshow of eight photos and two videos of what appears to be an intimate engagement dinner celebration.

Drew Taggart/Instagram Marianne Fonseca and Andrew Taggart

In the mix of black-and-white and color photographs, Taggart, 34, looks lovingly at Fonseca while they're seated at a round table that's adorned with rose petals and illuminated by candlelight. In one photo and video, Fonseca shows off her sparkling diamond engagement ring over a giant bouquet of red roses.

At the nighttime dinner, the pair matched in black and enjoyed bottles of red wine.

Friends, family and fans of the couple congratulated them in the comments section of their post.

Drew Taggart/Instagram Marianne Fonseca

"Yessssssssss😍😍😍😍😍," Hailey Bieber wrote, with Dutch DJ Tiësto adding, "Wowwwww!! Congrats brotha!! So happy for you!!!❤️❤️."

The other half of the groom-to-be's electronic DJ and production duo, Alex Pall, shared the announcement on his Instagram story, writing, "LETS GO!!! The Chainsmokers are growing! Now big question is will Drew take one of Mari's last names?" He posed the question to the tune of Orbit's "Friday Night."

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock Andrew Taggart and Marianne Fonseca

Taggart was first romantically linked to Fonseca in May 2023 after they were spotted holding hands in Miami as they left a VIP party hosted by Carbone restaurant.

The two frequently feature one another on their respective Instagram pages. Most recently, the two dressed up as Alice (Natalie Portman) and Larry (Clive Owen) from 2004's Closer for Halloween. In September, Taggart shared a sweet photo with his now-fiancée posing together in a vineyard while wearing formal attire. Back in July, he hilariously shared a slideshow of photographs from their summer vacation in which he did the most to get the perfect shot of his love.