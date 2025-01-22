Chair of UK's competition regulator removed by government

The chair of the UK's competition regulator has been removed from his role by the government, amid its push for growth.

Marcus Bokkerink, the head of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has been removed from his post by the business secretary.

It comes after Chancellor Rachel Reeves met with regulators last week to impress upon them the centrality of economic growth to their activities.

Money blog: Trump's cryptocurrency crashes as critics call it worthless

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with Ms Reeves and the business secretary Jonathan Reynolds, wrote to watchdogs, including the CMA, Ofgem, and Ofwat on Christmas Eve telling them to remove barriers to economic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government repeatedly said growing the economy is their number one priority and has been critical of regulation. Ms Reeves used her first speech to Britain's most important gathering of financiers and business leaders to say post-financial crash regulation, saying it has "gone too far".

Read more from Sky News:

Big drop in payroll employment after budget but wage growth rises

Water boss blames 15 years of keeping bills low for industry woes

The CMA oversees deal-making and briefly paused the high-profile merger of Microsoft and gaming giant Activision-Blizzard.

Mr Bokkerink, a former senior partner at one of the world's biggest consulting firms Boston Consulting, was appointed in 2022 by then business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. He could have served a five-year term.

A government source told Sky News: "This is a signal that we're serious about changing the culture of regulation in order to get growth. The government wants to show it is serious about investment."

ADVERTISEMENT

The removal of the CMA chief comes as Ms Reeves and Mr Reynolds, who took the decision, arrived in Davos to court overseas investors at the annual World Economic Forum.

The CMA is one of Britain's most important economic regulators with the power to examine, intervene and compel business practices.

Last week it launched an investigation into Google.

Replacing Mr Bokkerink is Doug Gurr, who will serve as interim chair. Mr Gurr is the director of the Natural History Museum and the former country manager of Amazon UK.

Mr Reynolds said of the changes: "The CMA plays a vital role in supporting consumers across the UK, and I want to thank Marcus Bokkerink for his leadership of the Board since 2022.

"I'm pleased to welcome Doug as interim Chair who will oversee the CMA while we recruit for a permanent position, supporting the leadership of CEO Sarah Cardell.

"This government has a clear Plan for Change - to boost growth for businesses and communities across the UK. As we've set out, we want to see regulators including the CMA supercharging the economy with pro-business decisions that will drive prosperity and growth, putting more money in people's pockets."