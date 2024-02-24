Chairman appointed to oversee government projects

There were calls to create more oversight after delays to the Douglas Promenade refurbishment

Establishing a major capital projects board is “an important first step" in improving scrutiny of government projects, the newly-appointed chairman has said.

Civil engineer Barry O’Driscoll, who has 25 years of experience in design and construction in the UK, has been picked to head up the team.

The establishment of the board, designed to "monitor cost and delivery" of schemes costing more than, was announced as part of the 2023-24 budget.

Mr O’Driscoll said the it would help the government “deliver better outcomes from its diverse portfolio of projects”.

'Solid footing'

The board has been set to report to the Council of Ministers on large schemes or those that were high profile or high risk.

Government sought advisers to form the board, to be made up of professionals from both on and off the island, last summer.

Barry O'Driscoll has been appointed chairman of the board

Mr O’Driscoll, who is from Gloucestershire, currently sits on the Irish Government’s Major Projects Advisory Group.

He is also an independent advisor to the UK’s National Highways.

There were calls to create a government unit to oversee major projects after delays to the Douglas promenade refurbishment scheme.

A government spokesman said the team would be giving advice and commentary on departmental proposals, with a "commercially-focused review of critical elements".

Treasury Minister Alex Allinson said the way the government handled "high value schemes needed improved scrutiny and greater expertise".

He said changes were therefore being made to "deliver better outcomes for our community".

Dr Allinson said Mr O’Driscoll’s experience and knowledge would put the board on a “solid footing”.

The responsibility for delivering projects is set to stay with each department, with a Project Management Unit to provide support on a number of schemes within the Department of Infrastructure.

