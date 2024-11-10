Chalamagne Tha God: 'Dinner table issues' were at the top of voters' minds

In the aftermath of Kamala Harris' failed bid for president, Charlamagne Tha God called for unity and pointed to voters' economic frustrations and concerns over safety as decisive in Donald Trump's victory.

"I know it feels like the divided states of America over the last several years, but it is still the United States of America," said the influential radio host who supported Harris. "We've got to unify in some way, shape or form."

Charlamagne (né Lenard McKelvey) co-hosts the popular iHeart Radio program "The Breakfast Club," which is heard by millions of monthly listeners, and is the author of the new book "Be Honest or Die Lying."

Harris joined Charlamagne for an audio town hall in October, where she discussed how her economic plan would boost Black communities and cast a Donald Trump presidency in dark terms.

In an interview with ABC News' Jonathan Karl on "This Week," Charlamagne said he's "optimistic" about America regardless of Harris' loss.

"I do believe in the future of this country because I have no choice but to," he said.

Following President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the race and endorse Harris in August, Charlamagne applauded the vice president's candidacy for energizing the Democratic Party.

Charlamagne said there was "no life whatsoever" with the Biden campaign and had previously called for him to not run for reelection.

"The vice president made a lot of people sit up on the couch and pay attention and at least be curious," he said. "She has nothing to be ashamed of, she ran a great campaign"

In a stark demographic shift from 2020, Trump won one in three voters of color, notably gaining among Black and Latino voters. Charlamagne attributed part of this shift as "a backlash to race and gender and identity politics."

Trump improved his 2016 and 2020 numbers in traditional Democratic strongholds, like New Jersey and New Mexico. Charlamagne said that "dinner table issues" were top of mind for voters.

"Every day people wake up and all they want to do is have more money in their pocket and they want to feel safe," he said. "I don't care if you're black, white, gay, straight, whatever religion you are, those are the two things that you're thinking about every day."

He also said that Democrats "didn't know how to message" their stance on immigration, including the bipartisan border bill that Trump and his allies effectively killed.

"It's not like the Democrats didn't want border security. They just didn't know how to message it right," Charlamagne said. "'Build the wall' may sound elementary, but you know what that signals to people? Border security."

When asked if Harris should have done more to separate herself from Biden, Charlamagne said, "I think that if she wanted to go in a different direction, she should have expressed that."

He also pointed to Harris' appearances on "The View" and her interview with Fox's Brett Baier, where she gave mixed answers on how she would be a different leader than the current president.

Even as an outspoken critic of Trump, Charlamagne said he's choosing to have a positive outlook on the next four years.

"We just got to hope for the best," said Charlamagne. "Like, I'm not wishing for America to fail. Why would I want that?"

