Chalamet makes surprise appearance at lookalike event

Timothée Chalamet has stunned fans after making a surprise appearance at a lookalike contest for the actor.

The Wonka star crashed the event in New York City attracting a chorus of screaming fans.

Chalamet was seen posing for pictures with his curly-haired doppelgangers during a brief appearance at Washington Square Park.

The city's police moved on the crowded event which attracted hundreds of people.

Variety reported that Chalamet sneaked his way through the crowd hiding behind a mask and baseball hat, before creeping up to two lookalikes who had been posing for photos, sparking shrieks across the park.

The contest, organised by YouTuber Anthony Po, promised a $50 (£39) prize for the winner and had attracted thousands of RSVPs to an online invite.

A fan of the Call Me by Your Name and Dune actor, Lauren Klas, described what made a good Chalamet. "It’s all in the nose," he told AP news agency.

“All of his bone structure, really.”

Contestants were also asked about their French language skills, plans to make the world a better place and romantic intentions with Kylie Jenner, who the star is rumoured to be dating, AP reported.

Eventually Miles Mitchell, 21, from Staten Island, was crowned winner dressed in a Willy Wonka outfit, before he tossed candy to the crowd from a briefcase.

I was behind the Timothee Chalamet lookalike competition. Thanks my #1 fan (timothee) for showing up. pic.twitter.com/ZfYkOBuTNB — Anthony Po (@anthpo) October 27, 2024

The winner of the Timothee Chalamet lookalike competition is a 21 year old college student from Staten Island who says he is going to spend his 50 dollar prize on candy pic.twitter.com/o9waKaafz2 — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) October 27, 2024

Earlier this month, a new trailer was released for A Complete Unknown which will see the star depict Bob Dylan.

The biopic is set in the 1960s and follows Dylan's rise to the top of the charts.

The film is set to be released in December in the US and in January in the UK.