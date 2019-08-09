The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 Cast Features Returning Favorites and One Massive Face-Off

After the record-breaking success of MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds, the long-running competition series is ready for another round of battle on an international level.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, which happens to be the show’s 34th season, is looking to be a massive clash of the titans. And by “titans,” we mean two seriously stacked teams.

You read that right: The Challenge is returning to a two-team format for the first time since The Ruins in 2009. (2010’s Cutthroat featured three teams and 2012’s Battle of the Seasons had eight teams of four; every other winner since was a pair or individual.)

In one corner, Team USA features all-star players including Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (his 19th season!), Chris “C.T.” Tamburello, Wes Bergmann, and Cara Maria Sorbello, as well as returning favorites Laurel Stucky (last seen in 2017’s Invasion of the Champions) and Jordan Wiseley (last seen winning Dirty 30 in 2017).

Their opponent, Team U.K., is stacked with newcomers, most of whom made a considerable impression in recent season. Among them: Joss Mooney, Georgia Harrison, Kyle Christie, and War of the Worlds second-place finisher Theo Campbell.

The battle, set in the jungles of Thailand and hosted for the 24th time by T.J. Lavin, begins on Aug. 28.

See the full list of all 32 players below.

Team USA

Ashley Mitchell

Cara Maria Sorbello

Faith Stowers

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio

Jordan Wiseley

Josh Martinez

Kam Williams

Laurel Stucky

Leroy Garrett

Nany Gonzalez

Paulie Calafiore

Tori Deal

Wes Bergmann

Zach Nichols

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 cast | Courtesy MTV More

Team U.K.

Esther Falana

Georgia Harrison

Idris Virgo

Jenny West

Joss Mooney

Kayleigh Morris

Kyle Christie

Nicole Bass

Rogan O’Connor

Sean Lineker

Stephen Bear

Theo Campbell

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley

Zahida Allen

Reinforcements

What do the Reinforcements do, you ask? Apparently, we’ll have to watch and find out. But in the meantime, here they are:

Chris “C.T.” Tamburello

Dee Nguyen

“Ninja” Natalie Duran

Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.