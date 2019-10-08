The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 Clip Previews Big Fight Between Turbo and Jordan Wiseley

So much for team spirit.

In an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, it looks like another fight is brewing on Team U.S.A., this time between Jordan Wiseley and the show’s reigning champion, Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran.

“The same way Ninja is always just randomly climbing stuff, Turbo’s always randomly like practicing his karate kicks and stuff like that,” describes CT Tamburello. “That’s what he does.”

And that’s what we see. Turbo is attempting to use martial arts to kick down a set of relics clearly used in a challenge, while his teammates are milling about.

“Turbo, stop kickin’ em!” shouts Jordan. “We’ll have to shoot ’em again, just stop!”

“Turbo’s over kicking the f—ing relic,” Jordan explains later. “Turbo, stop playing superhero.”

But after Jordan’s insistence that the Turkish Survivor champion change his behavior, Turbo reaches a breaking point … and pushes Jordan.

Before the clip ends, we see Jordan’s girlfriend (now fianceé) Tori Deal step in to try to break things up. But something tells us the battle won’t end there.

“I’m the Turbo,” Turbo says in an interview. “Don’t piss me off if you are not ready for big fighting.”

Before the season was in full swing, Jordan admitted to PEOPLE that seeing Turbo last season was part of his decision to end his hiatus since winning Dirty 30 in 2017 and rejoin the show.

“I would be lying if I said that Turbo wasn’t a little of the reason that I came back,” he said. “To see how well Turbo did and to see how scared everyone was of him, I was like, ‘Okay, let’s go see if this guy and the game is now as hard as it looks.'”

“He’s human,” added the two-time champ. “Everyone’s like, ‘He’s a robot,’ and I’m like, do these guys forget what happened the last two times I did this show?”

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.