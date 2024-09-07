Challenges warning as market revamp set to begin

The works are due to be completed next summer [FaulknerBrowns Architects + Pillar Visuals]

Works to restore a 189-year-old market are set to begin at the end of the month.

The revamp of Grainger Market, in Newcastle city centre, will start with the demolition of existing units within the Central arcade in late September.

Council leader Nick Kemp said the Grade I-listed hall was a "jewel in the crown" of the city, but warned the redevelopment would "not be easy".

Traders told the BBC they welcomed the works, but hoped the scheme would meet its estimated completion date next summer.

Improvements at the 1835-built market will include installation of two new pavilions, better toilet facilities and renovated entrances to increase visibility and reduce draughts.

The décor and signage in the alleys will also be upgraded.

Improvements include new pavilions and upgrades of the market entrances [FaulknerBrowns Architects + Pillar Visuals]

The £9m project is backed by £8.2m levelling up funding and £800,000 from the council, with Robertson Construction North East appointed as the management contractor.

The works are expected to end next summer, but the council said there were "a number of challenges" at the site.

These included ageing utility supplies within the market and a listed air raid shelter beneath part of the building.

Mr Kemp said: "It’s a jewel in the crown of our city centre and a major piece of the huge investments being made in the heartbeat of Newcastle.

"This won't be an easy redevelopment, but I am delighted we have our contractor on board and that work will be getting under way soon."

Michael Fagan, who runs a plants stall at the market, said he hoped the works would be completed on time.

"It's obviously worrying how it's going to affect trade when they're working, but I realise it has to be done," Mr Fagan said.

"It looks good on paper," he added.

Leslie Armstrong, who runs Scented Melts, said she hoped the whole building would be maintained and the revamp would help bring more people to the market.

"The [design] looks fabulous, but the proof will be in the pudding and whether it's actually done on time," Ms Armstrong said.

"Anything new is good for the market, I just want it to retain its charm," she added.

Blake Fletcher, from Lindsay Bros Quality Fish & Seafood, said : "It can only have a positive impact on business, it's important to move with the times and the market is finally getting the refurbishment and maintenance it deserves."

Follow BBC North East on X, Facebook, Nextdoor and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More stories from BBC North East and Cumbria

Related internet links