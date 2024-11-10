Morning Mail: Chalmers warns of Trump effect on economy, Ukraine drones target Moscow, EV sales falter

Anna Macdonald
Donald Trump has won Arizona, completing his sweep of all seven swing states in the US election.Photograph: Rebecca Noble/AFP/Getty Images

Good morning. As Donald Trump secures Arizona, bringing his total of electoral college votes to 312 compared with Kamala Harris’ 226, attention is turning to what a Trump presidency means for the world. Australia’s treasurer, Jim Chalmers, will use a speech today to say that the Australian economy will not be immune to Trump’s policies, such as his plan to raise tariffs.

Elsewhere, a University of Queensland study found Facebook “tagged” high-risk people for alcohol- and gambling-related interests, allowing companies to target advertising at them. Battery-powered electrical sales have plunged in Australia as buyers opt for plug-in hybrids. Plus, Russia and Ukraine have traded big drone attacks.

Australia

  • Predatory marketing | Vulnerable Australians at high risk of gambling and alcohol problems are being “force fed” Facebook ads for that content, with experts claiming they are being targeted by social media marketing.

  • Trump plans | Australia’s economy will not be immune from escalating trade tensions, Jim Chalmers has warned, as the Albanese government prepares itself for an incoming Trump administration.

  • Ticket prices | The government must ban dynamic pricing and banish scalpers if consumers are to pay fair prices for concerts, the head of Australia’s largest locally owned ticketing platform says.

  • EV slump | Battery-powered vehicle sales fell sharply last quarter as consumers turn to hybrid models that attract tax concessions, new data shows.

  • Climate change | The WA Labor government appears all but certain to give one of Australia’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters the green light to operate until 2070 after it announced it would abolish state emissions-reduction requirements.

World

Students are drowning in debt. Will Labor’s plan help them?

The chief economist at the Australia Institute and Guardian columnist, Greg Jericho, gives his take on why Labor’s plan to slash student debt by 20% next financial year isn’t perfect but why the feigned outrage over “fairness” is wrong.

In-depth

The Australian men and women who fought as part of the resistance against Franco’s fascist forces ought to have a memorial for their efforts, writes Paul Daley. About 70 Australians joined the International Brigades to oppose the Spanish dictator from 1936 to 1939, with about 16 dying. Given their fight for freedom against tyranny, Daley says it is “high time” the group is officially commemorated.

Not the news

Ten years on, what began as a horror film about a single mother being tormented by a creature has become part of queer culture thanks to a viral Internet post. An oral history of The Babadook examines its “very frenetic, very DIY six-week shoot”, negative test screening feedback and the monster’s enduring status as a gay icon.

Sport

Media roundup

Only 29% of voters believe Trump’s victory in the US election will be good for Australia, according to a poll in the Sydney Morning Herald and other Nine papers. Woolworths’ food distribution network may face disruption in the lead-up to Christmas after United Workers Union members in NSW and Victoria endorsed strike action, the Australian reports. The winners of The Block have been announced, with the millionaire Adrian Portelli buying all five houses for about $15m, the Herald Sun reports.

What’s happening today

  • Supermarkets | Senior Aldi executives will take part in public hearings for the ACCC’s inquiry into the supermarket sector.

  • Adelaide | The ATO whistleblower Richard Boyle will appear in court.

  • Azerbaijan | The first week of COP29 starts in Baku, where world leaders will discuss climate finance.

