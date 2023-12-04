Chamber of Commerce announces award winners

The Woodstock chamber handed out its Awards of Excellence last week at a gala held at the Colombo Club of Oxford in Beachville.

Among the winners was the Brickhouse Brewpub who took home the Outstanding Food Services Award, sponsored by Woodstock Print. The Brewpub is affiliated with Upper Thames Brewery which is also located in the city.

Drake Merritt shares responsibility as a co-owner and brewmaster and said being nominated alone was a great feeling. “We were really excited. This was our second time and I had been to the awards a few years prior, and it was a great experience. Winning it this time around gave us all a real sense of satisfaction and accomplishment.” He added his team has worked hard and they absolutely deserved to win.

Merritt said his role is one mainly to support those working at the operation at the north end of Woodstock on Vansittart Avenue. “The people who run the restaurant are right in it and this is a result of their hard work. I just help keep the pieces together.” Voting on each award was done by the public at large and Merrit felt the experience the Brickhouse creates was the main reason they were able to win. “Not many places offer the selection of craft beer we do. 25 taps are a lot, particularly our guest tap side which is 12 taps that we dedicate to breweries across Ontario. The food is quite good, sure I am biased, but even if I wasn’t a part of the business the food is really good.” He was quick to give all the credit to Chef Hilary Brown for her attention to quality and innovation on the menu. “The service is also great and on most nights the food comes out within 15 to 20 minutes. The building is beautiful as is the vibe. For the most part, I am hearing people are having positive experiences and they love the atmosphere.”

Many breweries have either no or very few guest taps, but Merritt said they are more than happy to offer beers from what could be called a comradeship of small brewers in the province. “Woodstock doesn’t have a spot where you can go and have a selection of these beers you wouldn’t necessarily get to try. I think the business model brings people in. I love craft beer and I just like trying different things. As an owner, I also get to pick what goes on tap, so I get to shop for myself to taste all of them.” He added the craft brewing industry has always been a collaborative one. “Even though we are technically in competition with each other, there is more emphasis on cooperation. If a brewery needs help with a problem or is short an ingredient and asks for help, we all have each other’s backs. It's like that pretty much everywhere in Ontario and in the States too. It’s an industry thing.”

As for what’s next for the Brickhouse Brewpub, Merritt said they are looking at some minor tweaks. “Some equipment upgrades to make our service quicker and easier on our staff and a little more profitable. Fine-tuning our business where it is now.”

Other Woodstock Chamber of Commerce Awards of Excellence winners were:

• Commercial/Retail – Blue Cow Delivery

• Community Engagement – Big Brothers - Big Sisters of Oxford County

• Agri-Business Award – Deep Purple Lavender Farm

• Manufacturing Award – Maglin Site Furniture

• Outstanding New Business – Fore! Oxford

• Professional Services – Cassandra Benard – OC Realty Team

• Young Entrepreneurs/Professionals – Dance in Style Studios Inc.

Lee Griffi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Wilmot-Tavistock Gazette