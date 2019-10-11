Champion Boxer Errol Spence Jr.'s Horrifying Crash Video Reveals 2 Cars Drove by Without Helping

Terrifying footage of Errol Spence Jr.’s near-fatal rollover crash on Thursday morning has been released, showing the boxer losing control of his car and ⁠— later on in the video ⁠— two other vehicles driving by without stopping.

In footage obtained by CBS 11 and WFAA 8, Spence’s white Ferrari can be seen entering the frame from the corner of the camera at high speeds around 3 a.m.

For a brief moment, the vehicle gains momentum in the air, before it crosses the center median and aggressively tumbles through the empty downtown Dallas street.

As the Ferrari makes multiple flips and turns, which forcefully ejected Spence, 29, from the car, it leaves behind a large trail of smoke and debris scattered in its pathway.

Following the crash, two cars were recorded passing by the horrifying scene, though they did not stop to help Spence, who Dallas Police said was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Footage of the aftermath of the crash also showed Spence’s mangled Ferrari being loaded into a tow truck. The vehicle’s rear end is crushed and the hood shows serious damage.

Spence was immediately taken to the ICU at Methodist Dallas Medical Center once authorities arrived at the scene. He is expected to survive his injuries, according to the Dallas Police Department and Spence’s management company.

“Errol was in an accident, and his parents are with him at the hospital,” Tim Smith, spokesman for the television series Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), told ESPN on Thursday. “The doctors are monitoring his condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening … We’re all wishing the best for Errol.”

Hours later, the company issued another statement about Spence’s condition and revealed that the boxer miraculously did not suffer any injuries other than some cuts on his face.

“Spence is awake & responding and his condition is stable. He did not sustain any broken bones—but has some facial lacerations,” PBC wrote on Twitter. “He is expected to make a full recovery and is resting with his family by his side.”

“The Spence’s want to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes and are extremely grateful to the Dallas first responders who rushed to the scene and the doctors who are taking care of him,” the company added.

The unified welterweight world champion is currently 26-0 in his professional career and holds both the IBF title — which he has held since May 2017 — and the WBC title, which he earned last month.

Following the accident, the boxing community expressed their support for Spence as he recovers in the hospital.

Shawn Porter, whom Spence defeated on Sept. 28, tweeted his well-wishes to the boxer.

“My dad always tells me ‘this boxing thing is a part of your life but it’s not going to last forever. U still have a lot of life to live after that,'” Porter, 31, wrote. “With that, I’m praying for @ErrolSpenceJr & his family because he has a lot of life to live and I pray he recovers quickly & fully.”

Boxing promotional company, Top Rank, also tweeted a message with respect to Spence.

“The entire Top Rank family joins the boxing community in sending our thoughts and best wishes to Errol Spence Jr. and his family,” they wrote. “We are all in your corner.”

