Champion boxer Paul Bamba dies at 35

Champion boxer Paul Bamba has died at the age of 35.

The sports star had won the WBA Gold Cruiserweight title by defeating Rogelio Medina just six days before his death was announced.

Pop star Ne-Yo, who had signed Bamba to his management company, announced the news in a joint statement with the boxer's family.

The statement read: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved son, brother, friend and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives.

"He was a fierce yet competent competitor with an unrelenting ambition to achieve greatness. But more than anything, he was a tremendous individual that inspired many with his exceptional drive and determination.

"We are heartbroken by his passing and kindly ask for privacy and understanding during this difficult time as we collectively navigate our grief."

The circumstances of Bamba's death are unclear.

Bamba won each of his 14 fights this year by knockout, breaking a record set by Mike Tyson.

Overall he recorded 19 wins in 22 career bouts, winning 18 of these by knockout.

The 35-year-old previously called out Jake Paul for a potential fight, and had also been lined up to fight Tommy Fury in 2022 before the bout was cancelled over a weight dispute.

Paul posted a short message on X, writing: "RIP Paul Bamba."

Bamba had posted on Instagram on Christmas Day, writing: "This year I set out with a goal. I did just that. Wasn't easy, there were many obstacles that I adapted to overcome and kept on the path we set regardless of extenuating circumstances."

He added: "If you've got what some might call an outlandish goal, go chase it. Anyone who thinks that isn't as brave as you, prove people wrong."