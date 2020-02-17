Champion Hamilton forecasts close-fought F1 season

SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (FEBRUARY 16, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPION LEWIS HAMILTON SAYING:

"I think it's going to be exciting. I mean, at the moment I feel the best I've ever felt, physically and mentally. I think it's going to be an incredible challenge this year. This is the last year of the regulations as they are so it's probably going to be the closest battle."

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPION LEWIS HAMILTON, SPEAKING ABOUT SIGNING A NEW CONTRACT WITH THE MERCEDES TEAM, SAYING:

"It's not really going to take them a lot, I think it's just really…we have shared values, shared vision, both in business but also personal values. I've been with Mercedes since I was 13 so it's a long, long stint with Mercedes and I'm very much a part of the family so it's, yeah, our current focus is really to make sure we start off on the right foot, we are testing next week, we want to start the season off the right way."