Champion Is Making Sneakers Now

When it comes to sweatpants, hoodies, shirts, and socks (basically any sort of ultra-cozy everyday essential), you’d be hard pressed to find a brand that delivers more bang for your buck than Champion. The long-standing American manufacturer has been making affordable but sturdy sportswear for nearly 100 years, and has built a reputation for next-level quality and classic style along the way. What Champion isn’t exactly known for is making footwear. So, naturally, the brand has just released some new high-top kicks that won’t look out of place next to coveted sock sneakers like the Balenciaga Speed Trainer or the Adidas x Gosha Rubchinskiy Ace 16.

The Champion “Rally” sneaker features the same reverse weave knit as the label's beloved sweatshirts, so it is just as durable and comfortable as that hoodie you’ve had in your closet for the past ten years. The brand designs its sweatshirts and shirts to be flexible yet sturdy—and, similarly, this sneaker is here to give you the same level of support and mobility. (Two key features you want from any sneaker.) There are a bunch of functional and stylish details here, too: webbing pull-loops, a textured rubber outsole, and a bonded trim finish at the toe. And then, for good measure, Champion finished the shoe off with a embroidered terry cloth “C” logo, along with another logo on the rubber midsole and a small logo hit on the heel. (So, that’s three logos in total for you logomania lovers out there.)

The best part about these sneakers? They can slide into any athleisure-adjacent wardrobe with ease. Pair the kicks with gym-ready trousers or some tapered sweatpants (basically anything that isn’t a pair of stiff blue jeans) and you’ll be on your way to a killer look that’s both easy to wear and of the moment. These Champion sneakers play right into the brand’s sporty vibe—but with enough non-athletic flare that you’ll want to wear ‘em outside of your gym.

$125, buy now via SSENSE.

