Champions stack roster with former Expos for season's final game

The Ottawa Champions are holding a Labour Day throwback celebration of the Montreal Expos, whose farm team used to play at what's now the local club's home park.

The Champions are hosting Expos Day at RCGT Park Monday afternoon, stacking their roster with four former players from the now-defunct team: pitchers Bill "Spaceman" Lee and Dennis "Oil Can" Boyd, shortstop Orlando Cabrera, and outfielder Rondell White.

The alumni will take the field in some capacity against the Rockland Boulders, in what will be the Champions' final game of the season.

Since the Champions play in the independent Can-Am League, which isn't affiliated with Major League Baseball, they can be flexible with their lineup for regular season games.

"You can often do things with your roster that you would not be able to do if you had an affiliated team," said Mike Nellis, the team's play-by-play announcer and head of communications.

The eccentric 71-year-old Lee was initially going to start Monday's game, but the team said he recently hurt his arm and will instead be the designated hitter, which means he will be up to bat at least once.

Lee "tweaked" his arm while skipping rocks with his grandson last week, Nellis said. But despite the injury, he still wanted to make it into the game.

"He's still is a flamboyant guy and somebody who likes to push the limits and do things out of the ordinary," Nellis said.

"He is still up for these challenges and trying to defy the odds of what a 71-year-old man can do."

The other Expos alumni will help out in various capacities. Nellis said he expects Boyd, for instance, to be on the field as the club's first base coach.

'Expos country'

The Expos brought professional baseball to the nation's capital in 1993, when they named the Ottawa Lynx one of their minor league teams.

For that reason, Nellis said, Ottawa baseball fans owe a lot to the team.

"There would be no baseball in Ottawa if it weren't for the Montreal Expos," Nellis said.

When the Expos relocated to Washington after the 2004 season, the Lynx stayed in Ottawa as a minor league affiliate for other MLB teams before relocating themselves after the 2007 season.

Many Expos players — including Cabrera and White — came through Ottawa before going on to the big leagues.

"[Ottawa] was Expos country back in the 90s," Nellis said. "And it is still today despite the lack of a team."

Money from autographs, tickets and a silent auction will go to CHEO and the Montreal Children's Hospital.

The first pitch is scheduled to be thrown out at 1:35 p.m.