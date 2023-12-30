Championship: Ipswich Town fan experiences 'medical emergency'

The Ipswich Town supporter fell ill during Friday's Championship match against QPR

A football supporter experienced a "medical emergency" during a Championship football match on Friday, a club has confirmed.

Ipswich Town said the fan was taken ill in the lower tier of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand during half-time during the match against QPR at Portman Road.

In a statement, the club said: "Our thoughts are firmly with the family and friends of the supporter."

It said it would make "no further comment at this time".

Paramedics could be seen attending the patient, and the second half was delayed by about 20 minutes while treatment took place.

The game, attended by a crowd of 29,100, ended in a 0-0 draw.

