Champs League absence empties Man Utd coffers

It's not just Manchester United players feeling frustrated of late.

So are the club's accountants.

Core earnings at the English soccer giant fell 31% to just $93 million in the second quarter.

That as the club failed to qualify for Europe's lucrative Champions League.

Participation in next year's contest also looks far from assured.

United currently sit fifth in the English Premier League, one place adrift of the usual qualifying spots.

It's all the more galling given events at deadly rival Liverpool.

There, manager Juergen Klopp is smashing records on the way to a seemingly inevitable Premier League title:

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING:

"But it's so special - the numbers are incredible, so difficult."

If Klopp's men do win it will be Liverpool's first title in 30 years.

Manchester United bosses will hope their time in the wilderness isn't quite so extended.