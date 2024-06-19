Chance of heatwave at 40pc as UK says goodbye to chill of early June

Emma Gatten
·2 min read
People enjoying the improving weather on Wednesday on Potters Field by the Thames
People enjoying the improving weather on Wednesday on Potters Field by the Thames - Amer Ghazzal/Alamy Live News

The UK has a 40 per cent chance of a heatwave in some areas next week, the Met Office has said, as promises of summer finally shine through.

After a relatively chilly start to June forecasters now predict a “fine and settled” spell of weather next week, with top temperatures likely to exceed 25C for at least two or three days.

A heatwave is defined as three or more days of very hot temperatures, ranging from 28C in London to 25C in other parts of the country.

“A gradual trend towards more settled and warmer weather is likely into next week as high pressure extends northeast from the Azores,” said Andrea Bishop, a spokesman for the Met Office.

“There’s a chance that this could persist for several days leading to a spell of higher than average temperatures, however details are likely to become clearer as we move through this week.”

She added: “Temperatures are likely to remain above average, but confidence in the forecast is reduced beyond Wednesday. On the whole, this is fairly typical of an early summer high temperature event.”

Ms Bishop cautioned that there was still a less than 50 per cent chance that parts of the UK could approach heatwave thresholds.

But the warmer weather will be a welcome change from the first few weeks of June, which have been relatively cool, with temperatures lingering in the teens.

Weather in the UK has been in stark contrast to the rest of Europe, and parts of the Middle East and Asia, which have sweltered in temperatures above 40C.

Killer heat in rest of world

On Wednesday, the Red Cross warned British tourists to beware of heatstroke symptoms, after the deaths of Michael Mosley, the doctor and health broadcaster, and several others in Greece.

More than 550 people have died while on pilgrimage to the Muslim holy site of Mecca in Saudi Arabia as temperatures exceeded 50C.

“High temperatures make it harder for the body to cool itself and we all need to take care to manage the health risks of heat,” William Spencer, the climate and first aid product manager at the British Red Cross, said.

“If you are travelling to a country experiencing extreme heat, there are several steps you can take to keep yourself and others safe.

“We would advise people to plan ahead for the effects of heat on their trip, making sure they know how to recognise the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, and avoiding activities in the middle of the day when temperatures are highest.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • I'm Pretty Much The Dumbest Guy On Earth So My Mind Just Got Blown After Seeing These 25 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The First Time Last Week

    You learn something new every day.

  • Moose chased by bear stops to look back; ‘You still coming?’

    A wildlife biologist saw a moose and decided to take a short video. “It ended up being a better video than I expected,” Wes Larson said.

  • It's almost summer, but that didn't stop the snow in western Canada

    A June snowfall might be a shock to some, but it's not all bad news. The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more.

  • Heat, humid air mass reignites thunderstorm chance in southern Ontario

    In addition to the extremely high temperatures and humidity, southern Ontario will be dealing with another chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday, so make sure you stay weather-aware.

  • First alert of 2024 hurricane season: Tropical storm watch on Texas coast

    Two separate tropical systems are forecast to strengthen this week in what's expected to be a doozy of an Atlantic hurricane season.

  • What sets this heat wave apart from the rest?

    Temperatures will jump into the 30s for most of Ontario and Quebec this week as potentially record-setting, and dangerous, heat moves into the provinces. Get the inside scoop with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.

  • Could Toronto legislate a maximum temperature in apartments?

    A coalition of tenant and environmental advocacy organizations are demanding Toronto bring in a maximum temperature bylaw. Similar to the way landlords must keep units heated when it's cold, the coalition wants the city to legislate protections to keep residences no warmer than 26 degrees when outdoor temperatures increase. A punishing heat wave has descended over large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. (June 18, 2024)

  • Moose Evades Grizzly Bear During Chase at Montana Campground

    A moose narrowly evaded a charging grizzly bear in Cooke City, Montana, on Tuesday, June 11, video shows.Wesley Larson, a bear biologist and host of the Tooth and Claw Podcast, captured footage of the moment at Soda Butte Campground.Larson, who reports on grizzly attacks, told Storyful the video was filmed at the same site of a fatal grizzly attack in 2010.“I checked the site number where the chase had just unfolded. It was site 26, the very same location of the fatal mauling 14 years ago,” he said.According to the National Parks Service, a female grizzly bear and her cubs mauled three people in separate tents at that campsite in 2010, resulting in one fatality.Larson said that the bear was unsuccessful in its attempt to catch the moose. Credit: Tooth and Claw Podcast via Storyful

  • 'Feel' miserable out? How our bodies react when humidex values soar

    Humidity makes heat worse, and there’s solid science behind the humidex values that take into account weather’s toll on our bodies

  • Calgary can now allow access to river water for businesses

    A plan to get untreated water to industrial customers is in the works while restrictions and conservation efforts — triggered by a massive water main break in northwest Calgary — continue for the city's potable water.The provincial government issued two temporary diversion licences to the City of Calgary on Tuesday. This allows 200,000 cubic metres (200 million litres) for non-potable industrial use, with diversion points out of the Bow River.It means the city can track and manage water withdraw

  • Calgary water crisis threatens tourist season

    With repairs to Calgary's water main break expected to take another five weeks, concerns are mounting about how it could affect the city's lucrative tourist season. Heather Yourex-West looks at the state of repairs, how the Calgary Stampede will still go on despite the water restrictions, and what the city is telling hundreds of thousands of potential tourists.

  • Thailand's tried for years to solve its pollution problem, but 'haze season' always comes back

    When the haze season comes, villagers in northern Thailand start preparing the land for fire. They set areas of forest alight, part of controlled burns that will clear their fields for planting — and before long large plumes of smoke rise up, adding to some of the worst air in the world. It's a practice that is unavoidable due to the mountainous terrain, which prevents harvesting machines from operating. During the haze season, from February to April, Chiang Mai city regularly tops the list of the world’s worst cities for air pollution. At nearby Chiang Mai university, an app called FireD has been developed to try to control burning. People register their planned fires through the app. It uses weather and satellite data to predict if a fire on a particular day will cause more pollution or whether conditions will blow away the smoke and pollutants.

  • 'Crucial springtime': Why Alberta's wildfire season is off to a better start this year

    The bar was low for a better wildfire season in Alberta this year after a record-shattering season in 2023, persistent drought conditions and expectations of high temperatures.But the province weathered the crucial spring period, emerging in far better shape than it had at this point last year."Alberta, at this time right now, was in a very different place in 2023," said Christie Tucker, the information unit manager for Alberta Wildfire.Around this time last year, there were 77 active wildfires

  • New Poll Explains Why Trump Keeps Bashing Electric Vehicles

    A new poll finds 44% of US voters hold a negative view of electric vehicles. That helps explain why Trump keeps bashing them, Philip Elliott writes

  • Nature’s air conditioner can keep you cool on a hot day—here’s how

    Chill out on a hot day with this relaxing assist from nature.

  • Tropical storm warning issued for South Texas and Mexico as first storm takes shape

    The Atlantic hurricane season is ready to kick into gear with two potential tropical threats this week, one of which has a serious flood threat.

  • Tuesday weather outlook: Extreme heat and, yes, some snow and below-freezing temperatures

    A wide range of severe weather is forecast across the country on Tuesday, from extreme heat to heavy rain and, in some states, snow.

  • Active Tropics Plus PM Storms for South Florida

    Active Tropics Plus PM Storms for South Florida

  • Rise in shark sightings means more signage on N.S. beaches

    Dalhousie University's Ocean Tracking Network is reporting an increase in Great White Shark sightings in Atlantic waters. According to experts, this is not a cause for concern, but rather an opportunity to raise awareness about the risks. New signage has been proposed for about a dozen N.S. beaches, reminding the public to be shark-smart.

  • New Bayer short corn variety stands up to high winds, but not over 100 mph

    Bayer's Preceon variety of short stature corn has been shown to withstand up to 75 mph winds (120 kph) in some trials, the company said on Tuesday, but could not withstand winds over 100 mph. That means the corn could still be damaged by extreme weather such as the derecho storm that hit the heart of the Corn Belt in August 2020, causing $11 billion of damage, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.