Chance for scattered and light overnight showers

The Toronto Zoo says its 52-year-old western lowland silverback gorilla, Charles, died Tuesday after the sudden onset of "significant health issues."Charles had been a fixture at the zoo since its opening day in 1974. In a statement, the zoo described him as the "protective and wise leader" of its gorilla troop."He will be dearly missed, and his memory will continue to inspire those who knew him to continue the fight against the extinction of this incredible, critically endangered species," the