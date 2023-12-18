Chance for snow showers on Monday
WLKY Meteorologist Daniel Johnson has the latest forecast.
An exceptional storm rolling into an exceptional pattern will see Canada experience the world’s largest weather anomaly to begin the week
VICTORIA — Earthquakes Canada says a 4.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded Sunday afternoon and public reports poured in from hundreds of kilometres away from the event's epicentre. John Cassidy, a seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, says people over a "very wide region" of the province have reported feeling the earthquake, which hit just before 3:30 in the afternoon. Cassidy says the quake was felt by people across northern and central Vancouver Island, and as far away as Kelowna, more
A ‘Super El Niño could be forming now, a new NOAA report says. Here’s what that could mean for South Carolina weather.
An intense late-year storm barreled up the East Coast on Sunday with heavy rains and strong winds that shattered rainfall records, forced water rescues from flooded streets and washed out holiday celebrations. Authorities rescued dozens of motorists stranded by floodwaters in South Carolina's waterfront community of Georgetown, Georgetown County spokesperson Jackie Broach said. More than 9 inches (22.9 centimeters) of rain fell in the area situated between Charleston and Myrtle Beach since late Saturday.
Ecologist Thomas Crowther is more or less the man that kicked off our climate conscious obsession for planting trees to offset carbon emissions. But now, the former chief scientific adviser for the United Nation's Trillion Trees Campaign has since about-faced, Wired reports, pleading with environmental leaders to bring their mass tree planting to a halt. […]
Cold air wrapping into southern Ontario behind a major storm sliding to our east will bring lake-effect snow and December’s coldest air
A far-reaching storm will park itself over the East Coast as we conclude the weekend and head into the final week before the holiday season, meaning potential disruptions to power and travel from excessive rainfall and intense wind gusts
Wrap around snow and lake effect snow will cause tricky travel commutes as we head into your late day Monday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Michael Holmes reports on the deep freeze in China, which is causing widespread disruptions and closures.
OTTAWA — Canada's spy service warns that dramatic shifts caused by climate change and the ensuing fractious upheaval around the world could leave Canada vulnerable, imperilling its food and water supplies, energy security and Arctic sovereignty. Global warming will threaten security as countries and other actors seek to either bolster their economic positions or exploit their adversaries' climate change-related weaknesses, says a newly released Canadian Security Intelligence Service analysis. "C
Quebec is set to be on the receiving end of a potential, record-setting event, with December rainfall records in jeopardy over a forecast of 50-100+ mm of rainfall through Tuesday
When hurricane Larry made landfall in Newfoundland and Labrador in 2021, the powerful storm brought heavy rain and wind across the province — and millions of microplastic particles originating from the Atlantic Ocean, researchers from Dalhousie University have found. "So we have a saying … it's raining cats and dogs," Tony Walker, a professor in Dalhousie's school for resource and environmental studies, said in an interview. "But now it's raining cats and dogs and microplastics." Larry offered r
Get ready, Atlantic Canada, yet another potent storm is headed your way by the end of weekend, bringing excessive rainfall and blustery winds, alongside some rather mild temperatures into early next week
It is hoped one of world's rarest turtles will now be nursed back to health after being washed up.
Gail-force winds and up to 10 inches of rain are possible in some areas along the East Coast, forecasters say.
A massive storm Sunday in Argentina has killed at least 13 people in the port city of Bahia Blanca, blowing roofs off of buildings and collapsing a sports complex in the port city, about 400 miles west of Buenos Aires.
Officials at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Florida announced Corra, an African elephant calf, was born at the park for the first time in seven years.
California is set to approve regulations for transforming wastewater into pure drinking water. Experts say the highly treated water isn't 'toilet-to-tap.'
Tropical storm-like rain, wind to hit Florida this weekend
The bird is strongly associated with coastal habitats that face a slew of threats, including climate change.