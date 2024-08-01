Chance for strong to severe storms through Friday
Chance for strong to severe storms through Friday
Chance for strong to severe storms through Friday
The National Hurricane Center is continuing to track a tropical wave in the Atlantic that could develop into Tropical Storm Debby.
Keep your eyes on the sky this week as meteor showers and auroras light up the night!
HALIFAX — Tiny grains of sand from the Sahara Desert are to blame for the almost month-long lull in this year's Atlantic hurricane season, scientists say. But it could soon come to an end.
Shaun Allen walks by a pair of rain barrels and the grassy lawn he seeded by hand, and rounds the corner of his rural Queens County home: an 11.5-metre recreational vehicle."This is my little piece of paradise," Allen said in a recent interview. "Just like a pioneer in the olden days, that's how I feel."Allen is among a growing number of Nova Scotians turning to RVs or travel trailers as permanent housing. As rents have spiked amid a shortage of accommodations, some have found getting an RV and
The Region of Waterloo is being criticized for plowing down a corn crop on land it recently purchased in Wilmot Township.But the region says the work is a necessary step to complete studies on the land.In a photo circulating on social media, farm machinery can be seen plowing over crops, sparking outrage from Wilmot landowners and supporters who are not in favour of the region's plans to buy land in the township. The land was recently sold to the region as part of its plan to acquire 770 acres i
The August long weekend is upon us, and we've got your coast-to-coast forecast to make the most of this second to last summer holiday
Among conservationists, these creatures are considered “influential ambassadors for wildlife.”
The fast-moving Jasper, Alta., wildfire was fuelled by a web of extreme conditions that converged into what experts described as a monstrous fire, serving as a disastrous example of what's become increasingly common across Canada's boreal forest.
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) says it had to kill two black bears on July 24 after the bears tried to access coolers and tents at a popular music festival in B.C.Conservation officers say they received multiple reports of bears accessing tents in the Shambhala festival area in the days leading up to the festival."A COS trap was set nearby, but no bears were captured," the service said in an emailed statement to CBC News. "Additional reports of bears frequenting the festival site
A duo of bear cubs was captured on camera trying their hands, or paws, at a backyard ninja course in California.
British Columbia officials say recent rains and cooler temperatures have knocked down wildfire activity, especially in the northern half of the province, but another hot and dry spell is expected to settle in across the southern Interior. (July 30, 2024)
Hundreds of B.C. residents were given the green light to return home Tuesday after evacuation orders for several wildfires were downgraded. Recent rainfall and cooler temperatures have dampened fires across the province, with the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) declaring 257 fires out over the past seven days — while just two new fires have started in the past 24 hours.But the conditions helping firefighters temper the flames aren't here to stay. Environment Canada is forecasting that above-seasona
Slow moving thunderstorms expected across southern Quebec will pose a threat for localized flooding this afternoon and evening
Emergency responders sprung into action overnight Monday to rescue residents in flooded areas of northeast Vermont after more exceptional rainfall hit the state.
Lakes are dry and fields are scorched by heat in Sicily, but water is still gushing copiously for tourists. After an almost totally rain-free year on the Italian island, fountains inside Agrigento's famous archaeological park are still flowing, and pools in rows of hotels are full. Like many Mediterranean islands, people in Sicily are used to long spells without rain, but human-caused climate change has made weather more erratic, and droughts can be longer and more frequent. (AP Video: Paolo Santalucia, Production: Paolo Santalucia and Leila El Zabri)
(Bloomberg) -- Barcelona recorded its hottest ever day as a heat wave engulfs Spain, while London saw its highest temperature so far this year.Most Read from BloombergKamala Harris Wipes Out Trump’s Swing-State Lead in Election Dead HeatIntel to Cut Thousands of Jobs to Reduce Costs, Fund ReboundUkraine Receives First F-16 Fighter Jets After Long WaitLuxury Heir Alleges His $13 Billion Hermès Fortune Has VanishedIran’s Leader Orders Retaliatory Strike on Israel, NYT SaysSpain’s second-biggest ci
A tiny pest leaving behind a graveyard of trees across Canadian forests may have helped stoke some conditions for the devastating fire in Jasper, Alta., but the biggest drivers were heat and dryness, climate and forest scientists say. Mackenzie Gray reports on the factors that exacerbated the blaze.
JASPER — Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
Slow moving thunderstorms expected across southern Quebec will pose a threat for localized flooding this afternoon and evening. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta
(Bloomberg) -- Paris is forecast to reach 38C (100F) on Tuesday, the hottest since 2022, while night will bring little relief to the Olympic city.Most Read from BloombergLuxury Heir Alleges His $13 Billion Hermès Fortune Has VanishedRich Hong Kong Families Sell Mansions at Discounts to Repay DebtVenezuela’s Opposition Says It Has Proof of Election FraudTesla Analyst Nearly Crashes While Using ‘Full Self-Driving’Harris’ Running-Mate Search Zeroes In on Three Top ContendersBy early Wednesday morni