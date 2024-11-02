Chandler Kinney Is "Frustrated" With Carrie Ann Inaba's ‘DWTS’ Critiques

We're fully in the swing of Dancing With the Stars season 33, and the show has provided us with so many unforgettable moments. From Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko's romance rumors to Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's emotional dance during Dedication Night, this season has been keeping DWTS fans well-fed. Speaking of fan favorites, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin star Chandler Kinney has been killing every routine.

For Halloween Nightmares Night, the contestants faced their fears as they danced to numbers inspired by their nightmares. Chandler's fear, you might ask? That'd be creepy dolls (same, girl, same). She and her pro dance partner, Brandon Armstrong, performed a Viennese waltz to the OG Pretty Little Liars theme song, "Secret" by Denmark + Winter.

The judges were impressed with their knockout performance as Derek Hough and Bruno Tunioli each gave the pair the highest score of 10. This marks the first time Chandler and Brandon received 10s all season—however, the pair received some critiques from Carrie Ann Inaba, who gave them a score of 9. "That wasn't perfection," she told Chandler. Carrie Ann clarified that Chandler had some of the hardest choreography of the evening alongside Ilona Maher's tango, which she gave a score of 8. The judge ended up giving other less difficult performances a perfect score.



Chandler opened up about Carrie Ann's critiques during a post-show interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying, "The judges do push me really, really hard because they have high expectations. I understand, and I take the criticism. But tonight, it was probably showing a bit, I was getting a little frustrated because I wanted to know what to do. Otherwise, when I get to rehearsal, I'm a little lost."

The PLL alumna isn't letting the feedback get her down. She added, "We're going find it. We're going to keep working hard. I just use it as fuel and motivation to go for that perfect score because I want it."

Although she hit a rough spot with Carrie Ann, Chandler was the only contestant to receive a perfect score from Derek. "That was amazing," she gushed. "Derek is such a technical judge, and it's rare that you see those 10s from him. That meant the world and gave me the wind beneath my wings."

