Chandler PD investigating incident at Snedigar Park
Chandler police are investigating an incident at Snedigar Park near Alma School Road and Chandler Heights Road.
Chandler police are investigating an incident at Snedigar Park near Alma School Road and Chandler Heights Road.
Multiple photo agencies are sounding the alarm that Kate Middleton's latest portrait with her children could have been digitally altered.
Consuelos rocked a classic suit and bow tie while Ripa donned a semi-sheer Jason Wu gown at the ceremony
TORONTO — A long-promised revolution in banking is headedto Canada, but you might not notice when it arrives. Change is in the works that will give Canadian consumers and businesses significantly more control over their financial data, including who they share it with, in what’s known as open banking. The federal government has promised framework legislation in next month's budget to bring the system to Canada after years of kicking the possibility down the road. Evangelists for the open banking
The Oscars host needed just six words to tear Donald Trump's nasty review apart.
The Princess of Wales, royalty's best-dressed woman, made a fashionable return to Instagram on Mother's Day wearing skinny jeans and combat boots from See by Chloe - see Kate's off-duty outfit
Despite the massive payday, software engineer Ken Block told BI he disproved many of the fraud claims in minutes.
Kate Middleton's controversial uncle has commented on her health during 'Big Brother,' and the royals are worried about a feeding frenzy.
The bejeweled look also included structured sleeves and tons of rhinestones.
People were confused about multiple aspects of the "Oppenheimer" actor's ensemble.
Get to know Dean Martin’s eight children: Craig, Claudia, Gail, Deana, Dean Paul, Ricci, Gina and Sasha
With a minute or so to kill before the end of this year’s Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel read out a review of his performance as host of the Oscars. Kimmel read the social media post from his phone, “Has there ever been a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of …
Former president asserted, again, that Carroll is “not a believeable person”
De Niro, 80, attended the show with his 45-year-old girlfriend, Tiffany Chen on Sunday night
Public health advocates are watching in growing alarm as former President Trump increasingly embraces the anti-vaccine movement. “I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate,” Trump said in a recent campaign rally in Richmond, Va. It’s a line Trump has repeated, and his campaign said…
Barbie star Ryan Gosling is responsible for one of the greatest moments in Academy Awards history, performing "I'm Just Ken" at the 2024 Oscars.
Lawmakers in D.C., Louisiana, Oregon, plus voters in San Francisco, have moved forward with justice reform reversals recently, showing a historic backtrack.
Russia has begun using a powerful aerial bomb that has decimated Ukrainian defenses and tilted the balance on the front lines. It has done so by converting a basic Soviet-era weapon into a gliding bomb that can cause a crater fifteen meters wide.
King Charles III awarded his younger brother, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, with a special honor to mark his 60th birthday.
At a rally in Rome, Ga., on Saturday, former President Trump backtracked on his previous statements that polls in the state are rigged since he now is “winning by so much.” The former president visited the Peach State, where he, along with 18 other defendants, were charged with entering a conspiracy to overturn his 2020…
It's giving Audrey Hepburn.