Chandler Unified seeing improvements following implementation of new math-enhanced practices

KNXV - Phoenix Scripps

Math may not be everyone’s favorite subject in school, but the Chandler Unified School District made it a mission to improve scores, and it’s all adding up. If you look inside Melissa Stanley’s 8th grade algebra class at Santan Junior High, there is not a single student sitting at their desk. Instead, students are standing around whiteboards that are set up all around the classroom.