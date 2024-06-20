Change to Sark's tractor rules to be considered

Olivia Copeland - BBC Guernsey
·3 min read
Tractor outside Food Stop on the avenue
People who want to drive a tractor on Sundays must apply yearly under current rules [BBC]

A change to Sark's laws which say tractor drivers need special permission to drive on Sundays may be amended next month.

At the moment, tractors are the only motor vehicles which may be driven on the island - but their use is restricted to six days of the week.

Members of Sark's government have asked for the law to be changed so tractors may be driven at any time.

The proposition has been submitted by members of the Douzaine to be considered by the Chief Pleas in early July.

'Another working day'

In the proposition submitted by Conseiller Chris Bateson, Chairman of the Douzaine, he wrote that "there has been a gradual shift from the notion of 'keeping Sunday special' to it becoming 'just another working day'".

His opinion was echoed by Bernadette Southern, chef at Fleur du Jardin, who said: "It's totally different to what it was years ago, when Sunday was a relaxing day."

She continued that the summer season was now so short that it was "essential" that farmers and other people who needed tractors should be able to use them seven days a week.

She said: "The boats change through the winter, so there aren't the same number of tourists. Everybody needs to make their money through the summertime.

"Times really do need to change. I think everything else is changing so this needs to change too."

'Sort it out'

Jason Salisbury beside a tractor at Sark Dairy
Sark Dairy's Jason Salisbury is against a change in the law [BBC]

However, Jason Salisbury, of Sark Dairy, said he believed the law should remain as it was, saying it was a selling point for tourists that the island was traffic-free, and that keeping one day a week with minimal tractor movement would "keep Sark special" for tourists.

He said he did not want to work on Sundays despite working in agriculture.

He said: "If you can't organise yourself not to try during a particular time, then you need to sort it out."

As a compromise, Mr Salisbury suggested restricting tractors between 10:00 and 15:00, except for emergency services.

'A slippery slope'

Peter Plummer beside the 'toast rack' tractor bus
The 'toast rack' tractor service carries visitors up and down Harbour Hill [BBC]

Peter Plummer, nicknamed the King of Sark, drives the tractor-towed bus service, known locally as the "toast rack" because of the shape of its passenger-carrying trailer, taking visitors up and down Harbour Hill on arrival and leaving the island.

He holds special permission to drive his vehicle seven days a week and said he did not think the rule should be changed to allow everyone to do the same.

"If the rule is changed, I think people will take it for granted.

"It's a slippery slope - at what point do you say no?"

He said that, despite dwindling summer seasons, allowing more tractor movement, and with it more dust and noise, would hurt the tourist economy rather than help it.

The proposition will be considered at the Midsummer Chief Pleas on 3 July.

The report was originally on the agenda of the Easter meeting of Chief Pleas but, owing to a vote of no confidence in the Douzaine, it was withdrawn.

The Douzaine discussed the report and decided to resubmit it and allow Chief Pleas to decide on the matter.

Conseiller Chris Bateson said: "The Douzaine is aware that the subject of Sunday tractors is a contentious matter and hopes that Sark residents make their feelings known to both the Committee and Conseillers in general."

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Blake Shelton Thanks Gwen Stefani for the 'Greatest Birthday Ever' and Shares Photos from His Celebrations

    Stefani celebrated her husband’s birthday with a video compilation of their sweetest moments set to their duet "Purple Irises" earlier this week

  • Is the stock market open or closed on Juneteenth 2024? See full holiday schedule

    Here's what you need to know about whether U.S. stock markets will be open or closed on Juneteenth 2024.

  • What is Juneteenth, America's newest federal holiday?

    STORY: Juneteenth marks the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans.Long a regional holiday in the South, It became the newest U.S. federal holiday in 2021 under U.S. President Joe Biden. :: June 17, 2021BIDEN: "This is a day, in my view, of profound weight and profound power…”:: June 1, 2020:: Minneapolis, MinnesotaIt rose in prominence after protests in 2020 over the police killings of Black Americans including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks.Here’s a look at its roots - and significance.:: What is Juneteenth?Juneteenth - which combines the words June and nineteenth - is also known as Emancipation Day.:: Galveston, Texas:: June 19, 2021It marks a the day in 1865 after the confederate states had surrendered to end the Civil War...when a Union general arrived in Galveston, Texas to inform a group of enslaved African Americans about their freedom under President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.:: New YorkDozens of states and the District of Columbia legally recognize it as a holiday, and give state workers a paid day off.It’s in part a celebration, but Juneteenth is also observed solemnly… honoring those who suffered as a result of slavery in the U.S. over hundreds of years.After emancipation, the country imposed a draconian system of racial segregation.:: What is significant this year?According to the Pew Research Center, the states of Connecticut, Minnesota, Nevada and Tennessee made Juneteenth a permanent public holiday in 2023.Alabama Governor Kay Ivey also authorized it as a state holiday this year by decree.Four years after tensions flared over the killing of Black Americans at the hands of police, race remains a sensitive issue. In Florida and other states, some conservatives are trying to change the way Black history is taught in public schools.Since last year’s Juneteenth, the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court ruled that universities can no longer consider race as a factor in student admissions.That decision ended affirmative action programs used by many U.S. schools to increase the number of Black, Hispanic and other students from underrepresented communities.:: How are people marking the day?Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris marked the day earlier in June with a concert at the White House that paid tribute to civil rights activists who were awarded the presidential Medal of Freedom.:: June 10, 2024:: Washington, D.C.HARRIS: "While Juneteenth is a day for celebration, it is also a day for dedication. A day to rededicate ourselves to the ongoing and unfinished work of our American experiment.":: Galveston, TexasU.S. government employees have the day off from work.So do workers at some private businesses.Traditionally, Juneteenth celebrations include parades, marches and barbecues.This year's holiday is expected to take place during a heat wave in some parts of the country so officials are advising people to be careful.Other events will strike a more somber tone, with organizers using the day to draw attention to today's racial inequities they say stem from the legacy of slavery and structural racism.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Juneteenth.

    Investors may be enjoying a mid-week pause thanks to Juneteenth. The last few months of 2024 have been a whirlwind, amid the artificial intelligence investing rally, the brief return of meme stock volatility, and the Federal Reserve’s steady fight against inflation. Is the Stock Market Closed on Juneteenth?

  • Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings

    TORONTO — The gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting believed the two victims had defrauded his family, his wife said, as court records indicate the family was suing the pair after losing more than a million dollars in an alleged investment scam.

  • CNN Data Reporter 'Speechless' By New Donald Trump-Joe Biden Poll: 'Holy Cow, Folks!'

    Harry Enten said it could point to "a historic moment" in American politics.

  • Trump Loses It At Fox News, Says No One Can Trust It

    The former president is once again lashing out at the network for letting a guest speak critically of him.

  • Trump left red-faced in Virginia after MAGA candidate fails to grab decisive win

    Bob Good shows some Republicans can still take on Donald Trump and have a fighting chance

  • Bill Belichick caught half-naked on doorbell cam outside 24-year-old former cheerleader’s home: report

    Doorbell footage was subject of jokes at roast of NFL great Tom Brady

  • Duchess Sophie’s new figure-hugging dress is so va va voom

    Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh looked amazing at an event at the Peninsula London with Prince Edward, wearing a new Roland Mouret dress and high heels.

  • Roger Stone Caught on Tape Discussing Trump’s Plan to Challenge 2024 Election

    Roger Stone, a longtime Republican operative who served as an adviser to Donald Trump, was secretly recorded at Mar-a-Lago spilling the beans on the former president’s strategy to challenge the results of the 2024 election should he lose again. The self-described “dirty trickster” of right-wing politics unknowingly divulged the plan to liberal reporters Lauren Windsor and Ally Sammarco, who posed as Trump fans and covertly videotaped him at a “Catholics Prayer for Trump” event on March 19. The r

  • Plastic surgeon charged in death of wife who went into cardiac arrest while he worked on her

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A plastic surgeon in the Florida Panhandle was charged with his wife's death after she suffered a cardiac arrest and died days after he performed after-hours procedures on her in his clinic last year, authorities said.

  • People Are Sharing What Happened To Their High School Classmates Who Were Voted Most Likely To Succeed, And It's So Surprising

    "He had perfect attendance all 13 years of school. Now he's a world-famous musician who is married to a supermodel. His name is John Stevens, also known as..."

  • Hezbollah leader threatens Cyprus as tensions with Israel ramp up

    Threat comes just a day after Israel warned the powerful Lebanese militant group that the prospect of “all-out war” was “getting very close.”

  • Moose chased by bear stops to look back; ‘You still coming?’

    A wildlife biologist saw a moose and decided to take a short video. “It ended up being a better video than I expected,” Wes Larson said.

  • Donald Trump's 'Obsession' With NBC Colleague Crush Revealed In New Book

    The former president thought the "quite attractive" network star would "do anything" for him, according to the book.

  • Montreal Canadiens star Jake Evans and Emily Flat tie the knot in 'stunning wedding': 'You guys are magic!'

    The Toronto-born NHLer, 28, proposed to his now-wife last summer during a romantic lakeside picnic.

  • A Russian submarine that just left Cuba appears to be 'falling apart' with its soundproofing panels falling off, analyst says

    One of Russia's nuclear-powered cruise missile submarines appears to be "falling apart," an OSINT analyst said about photos of the vessel in Cuba.

  • Trump Bungles His Mockery of Biden Over ‘Clean Fake’ Videos

    Donald Trump once again shot himself in the foot while trying to mock President Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities, this time making up a term for the selectively edited videos that conservatives have peddled to portray Biden as feeble.During a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday, the former president brought up viral clips of Biden that have flooded right-wing media and Trump’s social media feed in recent weeks. The videos, which supposedly show the president “freezing up” or wandering off, hav

  • NASA Rover Discovers Strange Stones, Never Before Seen on Mars

    NASA's Perseverance Mars rover took a shortcut to steer clear of a path riddled with boulders — and then stumbled into a field full of them that scientists have never seen before. On its fourth campaign since landing three years ago, the tireless rover roamed its way through a dried-up river channel called Neretva Vallis […]