Change to Sark's tractor rules to be considered

People who want to drive a tractor on Sundays must apply yearly under current rules [BBC]

A change to Sark's laws which say tractor drivers need special permission to drive on Sundays may be amended next month.

At the moment, tractors are the only motor vehicles which may be driven on the island - but their use is restricted to six days of the week.

Members of Sark's government have asked for the law to be changed so tractors may be driven at any time.

The proposition has been submitted by members of the Douzaine to be considered by the Chief Pleas in early July.

'Another working day'

In the proposition submitted by Conseiller Chris Bateson, Chairman of the Douzaine, he wrote that "there has been a gradual shift from the notion of 'keeping Sunday special' to it becoming 'just another working day'".

His opinion was echoed by Bernadette Southern, chef at Fleur du Jardin, who said: "It's totally different to what it was years ago, when Sunday was a relaxing day."

She continued that the summer season was now so short that it was "essential" that farmers and other people who needed tractors should be able to use them seven days a week.

She said: "The boats change through the winter, so there aren't the same number of tourists. Everybody needs to make their money through the summertime.

"Times really do need to change. I think everything else is changing so this needs to change too."

'Sort it out'

Sark Dairy's Jason Salisbury is against a change in the law [BBC]

However, Jason Salisbury, of Sark Dairy, said he believed the law should remain as it was, saying it was a selling point for tourists that the island was traffic-free, and that keeping one day a week with minimal tractor movement would "keep Sark special" for tourists.

He said he did not want to work on Sundays despite working in agriculture.

He said: "If you can't organise yourself not to try during a particular time, then you need to sort it out."

As a compromise, Mr Salisbury suggested restricting tractors between 10:00 and 15:00, except for emergency services.

'A slippery slope'

The 'toast rack' tractor service carries visitors up and down Harbour Hill [BBC]

Peter Plummer, nicknamed the King of Sark, drives the tractor-towed bus service, known locally as the "toast rack" because of the shape of its passenger-carrying trailer, taking visitors up and down Harbour Hill on arrival and leaving the island.

He holds special permission to drive his vehicle seven days a week and said he did not think the rule should be changed to allow everyone to do the same.

"If the rule is changed, I think people will take it for granted.

"It's a slippery slope - at what point do you say no?"

He said that, despite dwindling summer seasons, allowing more tractor movement, and with it more dust and noise, would hurt the tourist economy rather than help it.

The proposition will be considered at the Midsummer Chief Pleas on 3 July.

The report was originally on the agenda of the Easter meeting of Chief Pleas but, owing to a vote of no confidence in the Douzaine, it was withdrawn.

The Douzaine discussed the report and decided to resubmit it and allow Chief Pleas to decide on the matter.

Conseiller Chris Bateson said: "The Douzaine is aware that the subject of Sunday tractors is a contentious matter and hopes that Sark residents make their feelings known to both the Committee and Conseillers in general."