Change of venue denied in Rachel Morin case

A Harford County judge on Friday denied a change of venue in the case of the El Salvadorean national charged in the killing of Rachel Morin. Authorities arrested Victor Martinez-Hernandez in June 2024 following a nationwide manhunt on first-degree murder and rape charges connected to the killing of Rachel Morin, 37, whose body was found on Aug. 6, 2023, along the Ma & Pa Trail. The defense implored that if the trial isn't move that the court at least ask jurors whether they've read the stories and comments or commented themselves on the case. The state countered by its own admission that there's no one anywhere who hasn't heard about the case. The judge agreed but denied a change of venue.